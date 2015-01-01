पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विवाहिता से मारपीट:जेठ-जेठानी के खिलाफ विवाहिता से मारपीट का मुकदमा दर्ज

देवली2 दिन पहले
शहर से जुड़े हनुमाननगर थाना क्षेत्र के टीकड़ ग्राम में रविवार को एक विवाहिता से बड़े भाई यानी जेठ एवं उसकी पत्नी द्वारा मारपीट करने का मामला दर्ज हुआ है। थाने के सहायक उप निरीक्षक ओमप्रकाश मीणा ने बताया कि टीकड़ निवासी रामस्वरूप पुत्र रामकिशन मेघवंशी ने रिपोर्ट दर्ज करवाई है कि उसकी पत्नी कोमल देवी के साथ उसके बड़े भाई रमेश चंद एवं उसकी पत्नी लीला देवी ने मिलकर मारपीट की है।बजरिया में टंकी क्षतिग्रस्त, व्यर्थ बह रहा है पानीसवाई माधोपुर| बजरिया स्थित सरकारी डिस्पेंसरी के सामने लगी पानी की टंकी क्षतिग्रस्त होने से वहां पानी व्यर्थ बहता रहता है। लोगों के बताया कि टंकी का नीचे का हिस्सा क्षतिग्रस्त होने से टंकी में पानी भरने के साथ ही पानी व्यर्थ बहना शुरू हो जाता है और दिनभर पानी बहता ही रहता है। जहां एक तरफ लोगों को पीने का पानी भी नसीब नहीं हो पा रहा है, वहीं दूसरी ओर बजरिया की सरकारी डिस्पेंसरी के सामने टंकी में से पानी व्यर्थ बह रहा है।

