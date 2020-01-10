पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

कार्यकताओं का प्रदर्शन:कृषि अध्यादेश के खिलाफ जिलेभर में कांग्रेस कार्यकताओं का प्रदर्शन

देवली13 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • उपखण्ड कार्यालय पर धरना, राज्यपाल के नाम उपखण्ड अधिकारी को ज्ञापन सौंपा

प्रदेश कांग्रेस के आह्वान एवं जिला कमेटी के निर्देश पर सोमवार को ब्लॉक व नगर कांग्रेस कमेटी के कार्यकर्ता ने केंद्र की भाजपा सरकार के बनाएं किसान विरोधी अध्यादेश के खिलाफ उपखंड कार्यालय पर धरना प्रदर्शन कर राज्यपाल के नाम उपखंड अधिकारी भारत भूषण गोयल को ज्ञापन सौंपकर विरोध प्रकट किया।ब्लॉक कांग्रेस प्रवक्ता आकाश कंछल ने बताया कि केंद्र सरकार ने 3 अध्यादेश तैयार किए गए है जिनसे किसानों के लिए स्थापित मंडी व्यवस्था खत्म होगी और व्यापारियों की मनमानी बढ़ेगी, किसान को उचित मूल्य मिलना आसान नही होगा, इनके लागू होने से कॉन्ट्रैक्ट फार्मिंग को बढ़ावा मिलेगा और कंपनियां किसानों की जमीनों पर आधिकारिक तौर पर खेती करेगी तथा किसान को मज़दूर के रूप में कार्य करना पड़ेगा। इन्ही बातों को देखते हुए ब्लॉक अध्यक्ष रतनलाल हाड़ा व नगर अध्यक्ष मुकेश गर्ग के नेतृत्व में कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ताओं ने इन अध्यादेशों का विरोध किया। साथ ही फसल खराबे के नुकसान की भरपाई व समर्थन मूल्य को बढ़ाने के लिए भी ज्ञापन दिया। इस दौरान सत्यनारायण सरसडी, सलामुद्दीन खान, मिश्री लाल मीना, शम्मी रँगरेज, नवल जोशी, विनोद शर्मा सहित कई कार्यकर्ता एवं पदाधिकारी उपस्थित रहें।बंद रहा कृषि मंडी कारोबार मालपुरा| केंद्र सरकार द्वारा किसान विरोध बिल अध्यादेश लाए लाने के विरोध में सोमवार को मालपुरा कृषि मंडी में कारोबार बंद रख कर व्यापार मंडल ने जोरदार विरोध जताया है । मंडी व्यापार मंडल के कोषाध्यक्ष गिरधारी लाल आगीवाल ने बताया है कि केंद्रीय सरकार द्वारा किसान विरोधी बिल अध्यादेश के विरोध में समस्त मंडी व्यापार मंडल द्वारा कारोबार बंद रख कर विरोध जताया। मंडी कारोबार बंद रहने से करोड़ों रुपए का व्यापार प्रभावित हुआ है। कृषि मंडी में करीब एक सौ दुकानें है जो सभी बंद रही। कृषि अध्यादेश के विरोध में कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ताओं ने जुलूस निकाला नारेबाजी कर तहसीलदार को ज्ञापन दिया।कृषि व्यापार से संबधित अध्यादेश का विरोध टोडारायसिंह| केन्द्र सरकार के किसानों व कृषि व्यापार से संबधित अध्यादेश के विरोध में सोमवार को ब्लाक कांग्रेस कमेटी टोडारायसिंह के पदाधिकारियों ने ब्लाक अध्यक्ष रामप्रसाद साहू की अगुआई में राज्यपाल के नाम एसडीएम श्याम सुंदर को ज्ञापन सौंपा है तथा इन बिलों को लागू नही करने की मांग की है। ज्ञापन से कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ताओं ने बताया है कि केन्द्र सरकार द्वारा कृषि उपज, वाणिज्य और व्यापार (संवर्धन एवं सुविधा), मूल आश्वासन एवं कृषि आश्वासन एवं कृषि सेवा समझोता, आवश्यक वस्तु (संसाधेन) अध्यादेश लाए गए है। इन तीनों अध्यादेशों में बहुत सी खामियां देखने को मिली है। इससे न केवल किसानों को नुकसान होगा बल्कि मंडी मजदूर और खेत मजदूर खत्म हो जाएंगे। इससे फायदा होगा तो सिर्फ व्यापारियों और बिचौलियों का होगा। यह बिल किसानों को व्यापारियों की मनमर्जी के आगे बेबस कर देगा। केन्द्र सरकार ने इस विषय पर न ही सहयोगी दलों से कोई चर्चा की और न ही किसान नेताओं से। कोराना संकट में ऐसे कानून को लाना किसानों की आवाज को दरकिनार करना है। केन्द्र सरकार द्वारा बड़ी-बडी कम्पनियों का कोर्पोरेट जगत के लोगों का कृषि जिंसों पर एकाधिपत्य करने की दिशा में उनके मदद करने वाला कानून है। हम किसान को मोदी सरकार के किसान विरोधी कानून एवं नीतियों से बर्बाद नहीं होने देंगे। किसानों में इन बिलों को लेकर भारी आक्रोश है। इस अवसर पर कांग्रेस के जिला महामंत्री रामदयाल सुवालका, पूर्व सरपंच बलराम चौपड़ा, रामगोपाल नागर पूर्व ब्लाक अध्यक्ष, पार्षद जहुरूद्दीन, हेमराज चौधरी, कैलाश आर्यवीर, अरविंद सिंगोदिया, जावेद अहमद एडवोकेट, जितेन्द्र सिंह पथराज, सद्दाम हुंसेन मंसूरी, हनुमान सिंहल आदि कई कार्यकर्ता मौजूद रहे।

0
ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंधोनी के खिलाफ पिछले 5 में से एक ही मुकाबला जीत सकी रॉयल्स; रेग्युलर कप्तान स्टीव स्मिथ के साथ उतरेगी टीम, स्टोक्स और बटलर नहीं खेलेंगे - IPL 2020 - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज घर से संबंधित कार्यों को संपन्न करने में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। किसी विशेष व्यक्ति का सानिध्य प्राप्त हुआ। जिससे आपकी विचारधारा में महत्वपूर्ण परिवर्तन होगा। भाइयों के साथ चला आ रहा संपत्ति य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

फीडबैक दें