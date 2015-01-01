पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पंचायत समिति चुनाव:देवली पंचायत समिति के 12 वार्डों में भाजपा व कांग्रेस में सीधा मुकाबला, 21 वार्डों में कुल 59 उम्मीदवार मैदान में

देवलीएक घंटा पहले
देवली पंचायत समिति में कुल 21 वार्डों में से 12 वार्ड में अब सीधा मुकाबला भाजपा एवं कांग्रेस पार्टी के उम्मीदवारों के बीच हो गया है ।वही 10 प्रत्याशियों के नाम वापस लेने के बाद अब कुल 59 उम्मीदवार चुनाव मैदान में रह गए हैं।रिटर्निंग अधिकारी एवं उपखंड अधिकारी भारत भूषण गोयल ने बताया कि पंचायत समिति आम चुनाव को लेकर भरे गए नामांकन पत्रों कि नाम वापसी के अंतिम दिन 10 प्रत्याशियों ने अपने नामांकन पत्र वापस ले लिए। जिसके बाद अब कुल 59 उम्मीदवार 21 वार्डों में शेष हैं।उन्होंने बताया कि 21 वार्डों में से 12 वार्ड में 2-2 प्रत्याशी होने से मुकाबला आमने सामने का रहेगा। उन्होंने बताया की भाजपा एवं कांग्रेस के 21-21 तथा राष्ट्रीय लोकतांत्रिक पार्टी के 4 उम्मीदवार मैदान में है।इनके अलावा 13 निर्दलीय भी चुनाव लड़ रहे हैं।सभी उम्मीदवारों को चुनाव चिन्ह आवंटित कर दिए गए हैं ।देवली पंचायत समिति में अंतिम चरण में 5 दिसंबर को चुनाव होना है। पंचायत समिति के वार्ड वार उम्मीदवारों के रूप में सर्वाधिक प्रत्याशी वार्ड संख्या 10 में 6 है।इनके अलावा वार्ड संख्या 2,4,8,9,11,13,14,15,17,18,20 व 21वार्डो में भाजपा एवं कांग्रेस के बीच सीधा मुकाबला है।इसी तरह वार्ड 1,3,6 व16 वार्डो में तीन -तीन,वार्ड 5,7व 12 वार्डो में 4-4 एवं वार्ड 19 में 5 उम्मीदवारों के मध्य मुकाबला रहेगा।

उनियारा पंचायत समिति की 17 सीटों के लिए 47 उम्मीदवार मैदान में, टोडारायसिंह में 43 उम्मीदवार चुनाव मैदान अजमाएंगे भाग्य

उनियारा| उनियारा पंचायत समिति के 17 सीटों के लिए अपना भाग्य आजमाने के लिए 47 उम्मीदवार मैदान में हैं। निर्वाचन रजिस्ट्रीकरण पदाधिकारी एवं एसडीएम रजनी मीणा ने बताया कि बुधवार को दोपहर 3 बजे तक नामांकन वापसी की प्रकिया हुई जिसमें 58 में से 10 अभ्यथियों ने आवेदनों को वापिस लिया गया। वार्ड नंबर 2 से आरएलपी से रामसहाय मीना व निर्दलीय रामसहाय , वार्ड 3 से मनोहर लाल , वार्ड 8 से महावीर व सोनू कुमार , वार्ड 10 से मनोज कुमार , विनोद व तेजकरण ,वार्ड 13 से मीरा देवी व ममता ,वार्ड 16 से मन्नी देवी ने अपनें आवेदन वापिस लिए हैं। अब 17 के लिए 47 उम्मीदवार शेष बचे हैं जिनमें 17 बीजेपी व 17 काँग्रेस ,एक बहुजन समाजवादी एवं 12 निर्दलीय प्रत्याशी हैं जिन्हें दोपहर तीन बजे चुनाव चिन्ह आवंटन किए गए हैं। एसडीएम रजनी मीणा ने बताया कि वार्ड नंबर 1 से प्रकाश भाजपा से , गिर्राज कांग्रेस से ,वार्ड नंबर 2 से शिव सिंह भाजपा से, बाबूलाल कांग्रेस से , वार्ड नंबर 3 से श्योजी भाजपा, जगदीश कांग्रेस से ,वार्ड नंबर 4 से रुमाली भाजपा से , प्रसादी कांग्रेस से ,वार्ड नंबर 5 से रामावतार भाजपा से ,कन्हैया काँग्रेस से ,राजू व नरेश निर्दलीय , वार्ड नंबर 6 से प्रसन्न देवी भाजपा से व नर्बदा कांग्रेस से , वार्ड 7 से गीताराम भाजपा से ,सरदार सिंह कांग्रेस से व बजरंग लाल बहुजन समाज पार्टी ,वार्ड नंबर 8 से मुकेश कुमार कांग्रेस से ,हनुमान भाजपा से , वार्ड नंबर 9 से बजरंगी भाजपा से ,ममता कांग्रेस से व प्रियंका निर्दलीय , वार्ड नंबर 10 से सत्यनारायण भाजपा से ,फोरू लाल काँग्रेस से , आसाराम व मगन सिंह निर्दलीय , वार्ड नंबर 11 से सुमन भाजपा से व राजबाला कांग्रेस से ,वार्ड नंबर 12 से रोशनी भाजपा से, सुल्तान कांग्रेस से व मोबीना बी निर्दलीय , वार्ड नंबर 13 से फूलबाई कांग्रेस से , गायत्री भाजपा से , वार्ड नंबर 14 से रामप्रसाद गुर्जर भाजपा से , मथरा कांग्रेस से , कमलेश व पूरण निर्दलीय ,वार्ड नंबर 15 से अनीता कांग्रेस से ,फौरन्ती भाजपा से ,वार्ड नंबर 16 से मनोहर भाजपा से , बीना देवी कांग्रेस से एवं वार्ड नंबर 17 से नरेन्द्र कुमार भाजपा से , परशुराम कांग्रेस से , राजेश व माधो निर्दलीय प्रत्याशी मैदान में हैं। उनियारा पंचायत समिति क्षैत्र में मतदान तीसरें चरण में 1 दिसम्बर को होंगे।टोडारायसिंह| पंचायत समिति चुनाव के मद्देनजर बुधवार को तीन उम्मीदवारों ने नाम वापस लिए है। एसडीएम श्याम सुंदर चेतीवाल ने शेष रहे 63 उम्मीदवार चुनाव को चुनाव चिन्ह आवंटित कर दिए है। नाम वापसी के दिन बुधवार को चुनाव कार्यालय पर वार्ड नंबर 5 से सीमा देवी आरएलपी की उम्मीदवार, वार्ड नंबर 6 से निर्दलीय प्रत्याशी शिमला प्रजापत एवं वार्ड नंबर 13 से निर्दलीय प्रत्याशी कैलाशी ने अपना नाम वापस ले लिया है। इससे अब चुनावी उम्मीदवारों की तस्वीर साफ हो गई है। चुनाव मैदान में कुल 43 उम्मीदवार रह गए है। चुनाव अधिकारी श्याम सुंदर चेतीवाल ने सभी उम्मीदवारों को चुनाव चिन्ह आवंटित कर दिए है। चुनाव चिन्ह आवंटित होते ही उम्मीदवारों अपने फिल्ड में चुनाव प्रचार शुरू कर दिया है। टोडारायसिंह पंचायत समिति के दूसरे चरण में 27 नवंबर को चुनाव होंगे। 31 ग्राम पंचायतों में कुल 15 सदस्यों के चुनाव होने है। पंचायतराज चुनाव में सामान्य वर्ग की सीटों पर अन्य वर्ग को टिकट देने पर रोष, संगठित होकर आवाज उठाएं टोंक| पंचायतराज चुनाव में सामान्य वर्ग की सीटों पर दूसरे वर्ग को टिकट देने पर रोष व्यक्त करते हुए सामान्य वर्ग को संगठित होने का आह्वान किया गया हैं। अखिल भारतीय अग्रवाल युवा संगठन के जिला महामंत्री निखिल गुप्ता ने बताया कि सामान्य वर्ग से जुड़े लोगों की बैठक आयोजित इस इस मुद्दे पर चर्चा की गई। गुप्ता ने बताया कि भारतीय संविधान के अनुसार सत्ता में सभी वर्गों की भागीदारी के लिए आरक्षण प्रक्रिया अपनाई जाती हैं। लेकिन लंबे अर्से से यह देखने में आ रहा हैं कि राजनैतिक दल आरक्षण प्रणाली को दरकिनार करते हुए सामान्य वर्ग में अन्य वर्ग के व्यक्तियों को उम्मीदवार बना देते है। यह सिर्फ पंचायत चुनाव में ही नही बल्कि लोकसभा, विधानसभा, नगर निकाय में भी सामान्य वर्ग के लोगो को सत्ता में भागीदारी का लाभ नहीं मिल पा रहा हैं। इस दौरान अनिल चतुर्वेदी, धर्मेन्द्र गुप्ता, रघुवीरसिंह बना, रजनीश मंगल, महेंद्रसिंह पंवार, अमिनेश जैन, यश बंसल, पारस जैन, सनी बंसल आदि मौजूद रहे।

