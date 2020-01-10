पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निशुल्क पल्स ऑक्सीमीटर सेवा शुरू:मरीजों को निशुल्क पल्स ऑक्सीमीटर सेवा शुरू

देवली13 घंटे पहले
कोविड -19 संक्रमित मरीजों को उपचार में मददगार पल्स ऑक्सीमीटर की सेवा शहर में निशुल्क मिलना शुरू हो गई है। शहर के तीन चिकित्सकों ने मरीजों के हितों को देखते हुए निशुल्क पल्स ऑक्सीमीटर उपलब्ध करवाने का बीड़ा उठाया है। सोमवार से मरीजों को नियमित रूप से अपने ऑक्सीजन लेवल की मानिटरिंग के लिए पल्स ऑक्सीमीटर उपलब्ध करवाने की शुरुआत हो गई। कोविड-19 संक्रमण में मरीजों को छाती में दर्द, अत्यधिक कमजोरी, सांस लेने में तकलीफ,लगातार पल्स रेट की अधिकता जैसी दिक्कतों से गुजरना पड़ता है इन लक्षणों में चिकित्सक की मदद लेनी होगी। इन लक्षणों में ऑक्सीजन लेवल की मानिटरिंग की जरूरत होती हैं। गंभीर संकेत या लक्षण विकसित होने पर तत्काल चिकित्सा की मांग की जानी चाहिए। शहर के तीन चिकित्सकों ने मरीजों के दर्द को समझते हुए राजकीय कोविड प्रभारी की अनुशंषा पर पॉजिटिव जरूरतमंद व्यक्तियों को घर पर अपना ऑक्सीजन लेवल मॉनिटर करने के लिए निशुल्क पल्स ऑक्सीमीटर उपलब्ध करवाने की बीड़ा उठाया है, जिसे वो व्यक्ति अपनी जरूरत पूर्ण होने पर इस्तेमाल के पश्चात सुरक्षित वापस लौटाएगा ताकि अन्य जरूरतमंदों को आगे फिर से दिया जा सके। देवली के तीन निजी चिकित्सक ज्योति किरण हॉस्पिटल के डॉ राजेंद्र सिंह मीणा, णमोकार हॉस्पिटल के डॉ. राजेश जैन एवं अनन्या हॉस्पिटल के डॉ अनंत जैन ने शहर के कोवि़ड-19 से संक्रमित वाशिंदों के सहयोग के लिए सामुदायिक पल्स ऑक्सीमीटर नाम से सेवा देने की पहल शुरू की है। इसके तहत सोमवार से पल्स ऑक्सीमीटर मरीजों या परिजनों को कोविड प्रभारी की अनुशंषा पर देने की शुरूआत हो गई है।

