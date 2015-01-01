पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

स्लोगन प्रतियोगितादेवली| स्थानीय राजकीय महाविद्यालय में गुरुवार को कोरोना जागरूकता:स्लोगन प्रतियोगिता में रूबल कुमारी मीणा प्रथम

देवली5 घंटे पहले
स्थानीय राजकीय महाविद्यालय में गुरुवार को कोरोना जागरूकता अभियान व राष्ट्रपिता महात्मा गांधी के विचारों को जन-जन तक पहुंचाने के उद्देश्य से एनसीसी व एनएसएस के संयुक्त तत्वावधान में आयोजित ऑनलाइन स्लोगन, चित्रकला व निबंध प्रतियोगिता के परिणाम गुरुवार को घोषित किए गए हैं। महाविद्यालय के प्राचार्य बन्ना लाल ने बताया की इंदिरा गांधी की जयंती के अवसर पर पूर्व में आयोजित ऑनलाइन प्रतियोगिताओं के परिणाम घोषित किए गए हैं। घोषित परिणामों में एनएसएस के स्वयंसेवक स्लोगन प्रतियोगिता में रूबल कुमारी मीणा प्रथम, सायमिन बानो द्वितीय तथा फरहीन बानो तृतीय, चित्रकला प्रतियोगिता में दिव्यांश शर्मा प्रथम, फरहीन बानो द्वितीय, सायमिन बानो तृतीय,निबंध प्रतियोगिता कोरोना काल मे विद्यार्थियों के दायित्व में सुधांशु शर्मा प्रथम ,रूबल कुमारी मीणा द्वितीय, दिव्यांश शर्मा तृतीय,निबंध महात्मा गांधी एवं बुनियादी शिक्षा प्रतियोगिता में सोनू गुर्जर प्रथम रही है। इसी तरह एनसीसी अंतर्गत विद्यार्थियों ने स्लोगन प्रतियोगिता में पूजा खाती प्रथम, हेमंत सैनी द्वितीय, नेहा कंवर तृतीय, चित्रकला प्रतियोगिता में पूजा खाती प्रथम,शिवानी माहुर द्वितीय तथा सुनीता कुमारी गुर्जर तृतीय, निबंध महात्मा गांधी एवं बुनियादी शिक्षा में हेमंत सैनी प्रथम, बुद्धि प्रकाश गुर्जर द्वितीय, सुनीता कुमारी गुर्जर तृतीय तथा निबंध कोरोना काल में विद्यार्थियों के दायित्व प्रतियोगिता में बृजेश कुमार गुर्जर प्रथम, नेहा कंवर द्वितीय तथा शिवानी माहुर तृतीय रही है। ऑनलाइन प्रतियोगिताओं का आयोजन एनसीसी प्रभारी मनोज कुमार राघव, एनएसएस प्रभारी डॉ ज्योति गुप्ता एवं सांवरमल कुमावत द्वारा किया गया।विजेता स्वयं सेवकों एवं कैडेट्स को प्राचार्य द्वारा पारितोषिक वितरण किया गया।इस अवसर पर भारत की आयरन लेडी इंदिरा गांधी की जयंती पर प्राचार्य बन्ना लाल ने उनके द्वारा किए गए अंतरराष्ट्रीय और राष्ट्रीय महत्त्व के उल्लेखनीय कार्यों का विस्तार से प्रकाश डाला। बाद में प्राचार्य व सभी संकाय सदस्यों ने श्रीमती गांधी के चित्र पर माल्यार्पण व अर्पितकर उन्हें याद किया।

