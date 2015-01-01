पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नवजात बच्ची का सफल इलाज:देवली के लव कुश हॉस्पिटल में नवजात बच्ची का सफल इलाज

देवली4 घंटे पहले
शहर में स्थित नवजात शिशु एवं बाल रोग हॉस्पिटल लव कुश में नवजात शिशुओं की अति गंभीर बीमारियों का इलाज सफलतापूर्वक किया जा रहा है। अक्सर इन बीमारियों के लिए लोग बड़े शहर के हॉस्पिटलों में जाते हैं। मगर अब वही इलाज लव कुश हॉस्पिटल में किए जा रहे हैं।ऐसा ही एक सफल इलाज लव कुश हॉस्पिटल में किया गया। हॉस्पिटल के डॉ. हरेंद्र मीणा ने बताया कि देवड़ावास के दंपति महावीर और हंसा देवी की नवजात बच्ची गंभीर पीलिया से पीड़ित थी। उसे मरणासन्न स्थिति में यहाँ भर्ती कराया गया था। पूर्व में इसी बीमारी के कारण इनके एक बच्चे की मृत्यु हो चुकी है।बच्ची को आरएच असंगतता की वजह से गंभीर पीलिया हो गया। जिससे परिजन चिंतित हो गए। इस बीमारी में बच्चे व मां के खून में आरएच असंगतता का अंतर होता है। जिससे बच्चों में गंभीर पीलिया हो जाता है। इस बीमारी में बच्चे का इलाज खून बदलने से हो पाता है। जिसके लिए बड़े शहरों के बड़े अस्पतालों में जाते हैं।डॉ. हरेंद्र मीना द्वारा बिना खून बदले फोटोथेरेपी की गई। आईवीआईजी की मदद से सफल इलाज कर बच्ची को नया जीवन दिया। सफल इलाज से बच्ची के माता पिता व परिजनों में खुशी की लहर है।

