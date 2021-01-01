पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

लापरवाही:पानी निकासी की व्यवस्था नहीं, सड़क दलदल में तब्दील, वाहन चालकों को हो रही परेशानी

देवलेन34 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
देवलेन. 50 लाख से बनी सड़क हुई जर्जर। - Dainik Bhaskar
देवलेन. 50 लाख से बनी सड़क हुई जर्जर।
  • 50 लाख से बनी सड़क 2 साल में ही जर्जर, 10 गांवों का आवागमन बाधित
  • कीचड़ में तब्दील हुई दो साल पहले बनी सड़क
  • सड़क पर जमा पानी से फिसलते हैं दुपहिया वाहन

दो ग्राम पंचायतों को जोड़ने वाली देवलेन और बौल के मध्य बनाई गई 50 लाख की सड़क दो साल में ही जर्जर हो गई। सड़क में जगह - जगह बने गड्‌ढे़ और उनमें भरा पानी दुर्घटनाओं को आमंत्रण दे रहा है। करीब 10 गांवों के ग्रामीणों व वाहन चालकों को खासी परेशानी हो रही है।

राजेन्द्र गुर्जर,हरवंश घोथम व पूर्व सरपंच पर्वत सिंह आदि ने बताया कि देवलेन और बौल को जोड़ने वाली सड़क पर गांव के मध्य अप्रैल 2019 में केन्द्र सरकार की गौरवपथ योजना के तहत 50 लाख से सीसी सड़क का निर्माण कराया गया था।

ठेकेदार ने लापरवाही दिखाते हुए पानी निकासी की कोई व्यवस्था नहीं की। जिससे सड़क के बीच घरों का पानी जमा होने से इस रास्ते से जुड़े करीब 10 गांवों के ग्रामीणों को आवागमन में परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। वहीं ग्रामीणों ने बताया कि सड़क निर्माण के दौरान उनकी ओर से सड़क के दोनों ओर नाली निर्माण के साथ ही सड़क का लेवल बराबर किए जाने की मांग की गई थी। लेकिन कोई कार्रवाई नहीं हुई। इससे अब जलभराव की समस्या से परेशानी उठानी पड़ रही है।

सड़क पर जमा पानी के कारण फिसलन हो गई है। जिससे आए दिन दुपहिया वाहन चालक दुर्घटनाओं का शिकार हो रहे हैं। ग्रामीणों ने बताया कि जर्जर सड़क को सही कराने की मांग को लेकर कलेक्टर व सार्वजनिक निर्माण विभाग के अभियंताओं को अवगत कराने के साथ पत्र भेजे गए थे। ग्रामीणों ने जिला प्रशासन से गौरव पथ के दोनों ओर पानी निकासी के लिए नालियों का निर्माण करवाए जाने व सड़क को सही किए जाने की मांग करने के साथ कहा कि अगर समस्या का समाधान नहीं हुआ तो आंदोलन करने पर मजबूर होना पड़ेगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंफुटबॉल के फैन गांधी ने तीन क्लब बनाए थे, युद्ध भूमि से घायलों को भी निकाला, जानिए बापू से जुड़ीं और भी दिलचस्प बातें - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी की प्रेरणा, आशीर्वाद द्वारा कोई जीत हासिल करेंगे। दूसरों की मदद में भी आपका समय व्यतीत होगा। प्रियजनों के साथ उपहारों का आदान-प्रदान भी रहेगा। आय और व्यय में उचित समन्वय बना रहेगा। जिस क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser