लूट:पंक्चर की दुकान बताने के बहाने 2 युवकों को बस्ती में ले गए 3 लोग, घर ले जाकर पिटाई की, 2 लाख लूटे

टोंक16 मिनट पहले
  • पोल्याडा कंजर बस्ती का मामला, पंजाब के युवक कोटा से जयपुर जा रहे थे, हाइवे पर रात में कार पंक्चर होने के बाद वारदात

राजमार्ग पर पोल्याड़ा नहर के पास सोमवार रात कोटा से जयपुर जा रहे पंजाब के दो युवकों को उनकी कार का टायर पंक्चर भारी पड़ गया। टायर पंक्चर होने के होने के बाद पंक्चर वाले का इंतजार कर रहे युवकों के पास बाइक पर आए दो जने उन्हें पंक्चर की दुकान बताने के बहाने कंजर बस्ती में ले गए। वहां एक घर में बिठाया और चाय पिलाई।

इसके बाद अचानक उनसे मारपीट शुरू कर दी। इस बीच पुलिसकर्मी बनकर आए तीन लोगों ने भी मारपीट की। इन्होंने युवकों के पास से 2 लाख रुपए नकद, कार में रखे बर्तन सहित अन्य सामान लूट लिए। पीड़ितों ने जैसे-तैसे कर भागकर अपनी जान बचाई। पीड़ितों ने मंगलवार सुबह दूनी थाना पहुंचकर तीन अज्ञात के खिलाफ रिपोर्ट दर्ज कराई है। पुलिस ने दोनों का अस्पताल में मेडिकल करवाया।

पंजाब के सदादूरी थाना क्षेत्र के पसावद निवासी रूबन सिंह (35) पुत्र गुरनाम सिंह जाट अपने धुरी थाना क्षेत्र निवासी रिश्तेदार कुलदीप सिंह पुत्र मुकुंद सिंह जाट (35) के साथ सोमवार रात को स्विफ्ट कार से जयपुर जा रहे थे। रात 8 बजे के करीब टोंक-देवली राजमार्ग पर दूनी थाना क्षेत्र के पोल्याड़ा नहर के पास कार पंक्चर हो गई। जिसके बाद वह बाहर खड़े हो कर आते-जातों से पंक्चर वाले की दुकान की जानकारी ले रहे थे। कुछ देर में बाइक सवार तीन युवक उनके पास आए और पंक्चर वाले की दुकान बताने के बहाने नजदीक स्थित कंजर बस्ती में ले गए।

नकली पुलिसकर्मी बन पहुंचे, नकदी-सामान लूटा
तीनों बाइक सवार पंक्चर वाले का घर बताकर दोनों युवकों को एक मकान में बिठाया व चाय पिलाई। बातों-बातों दोनों युवकों से कई जानकारियां ले लीं। इसके बाद उसने मारपीट कर दी। कुछ ही देर में पुलिस वर्दी में आए तीन नकली पुलिसकर्मियों ने भी दोनों से मारपीट शुरू कर दी। कई आरोप लगाते हुए डरा धमकाकर उनके पास से 2 लाख रुपए व कार में रखे बर्तन, अन्य सामान लूट लिए और मौके से भगा दिया।

ठगी व लूट की घटनाओं के लिए कुख्यात है बस्ती
पोल्याडा पुलिस चौकी के पीछे ही कंजर बस्ती है। यह बस्ती वर्षों से ठगी व लूट के लिख विख्यात है। बस्ती के लोग हाईवे के होटलों व ढाबों पर रुकने वाले लोगों, ट्रक चालकों आदि से सोना चांदी, टायर, मोबाइल सहित कई महंगी चीजें सस्ती दर पर दिलाने के नाम पर ठगी व लूट की वारदात को अंजाम देते हैं। हाईवे पर कीलें बिखेर कर वाहनों के टायरों को पंक्चर कर वाहन सवारों से लूट की वारदात को भी अंजाम देते हैं।

लूटपाट का केस, आरोपियों की तलाश जारी
^पीड़ित की रिपोर्ट के आधार पर तीन अज्ञात लोगों के खिलाफ लूटपाट का मामला दर्ज कर लिया है। आरोपियों की तलाश की जा रही है।
-नाहर सिंह मीणा, थानाधिकारी, दूनी

