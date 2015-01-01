पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

धोखाधड़ी कर प्रयास:फर्जी मालिक बनकर गाड़ी छुड़ाने थाने पहुंचा, चकमा देकर फरार

टोंक5 घंटे पहले
एक व्यक्ति द्वारा फर्जी मालिक बनकर थाना पहुंचकर बजरी खनन में जब्त किए लोडर को छुड़ाने के प्रयास का मामला सामने आया है। यही नहीं उक्त व्यक्ति लोडर छुड़वाने के लिए कोर्ट के आदेश भी साथ लगाया था। मगर सरोली पुलिस चौकी के पुलिसकर्मियों की सजगता के चलते वह कामयाब नहीं हो सका। बाद में पुलिसकर्मियों को चकमा देकर मौके से फरार हो गया। उसकी पहचान घाड थाना क्षेत्र के ही नोनपुरा गांव निवासी मुकेश उर्फ भैंरूलाल गुर्जर के रूप में हुई। थाना पुलिस ने इस मामले को लेकर देवली डीएसपी को अवगत कराया। डीएसपी के निर्देश पर गुरुवार को फर्जी व्यक्ति के खिलाफ रिपोर्ट दर्ज कर उसकी तलाश की जा रही है। पुलिस प्रकरण में लोडर के असली मालिक की तलाश कर रही है।घाड थाना प्रभारी रामेश्वर मीणा ने बताया कि अवैध बजरी खनन को लेकर पुलिस ने 27 मई को बनास नदी आंबा का घाटा से एक डंपर व बजरी भरने के काम में लिए जा रहे लोडर को जब्त किया था। प्रकरण में लोडर मालिक टोडारायसिंह थाना क्षेत्र के गोलेडा गांव निवासी रतिराम पुत्र गोपाल गुर्जर के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज किया गया था। वह फरार है व गिरफ्तारी के प्रयास किए जा रहे थे।मुकेश उर्फ भैंरूलाल गुर्जर तीन दिन पूर्व अपने आपको रतिराम गुर्जर व लोडर का मालिक बताते हुए घाड थाना आया। उसने जब्तशुदा लोडर को छोड़ने के न्यायालय का आदेश भी दिखाया। साथ ही अपनी पहचान के लिए स्वयं का दूनी आधार कार्ड की मूल प्रतियां दिखाई। उसकी असलियत से अनजान पुलिसकर्मियों ने उसके द्वारा दिखाए दस्तावेजों के आधार पर मालखाने के रजिस्टर में रतीराम के हस्ताक्षर करवा कर लोडर छोड़ने की रसीद दे दी। मुकेश उर्फ भैंरू गुर्जर थाना से रसीद लेकर सरोली पुलिस चौकी पहुंचा। यहां जब्तशुदा लोडर को यहीं खड़ा किया गया है। मगर चौकी के पुलिसकर्मियों ने उसे पहचान लिया कि वह असली मालिक नहीं है। उससे सख्ती से पूछा गया तो उसने असलियत बताते हुए खुद को फर्जी मालिक बताया। उन्होंने मामले की जानकारी घाड थानाधिकारी इस बीच मौका पाकर फर्जी मालिक पुलिसकर्मियों को चकमा देकर फरार हो गया।

