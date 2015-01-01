पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

व्यक्ति को लगा करंट:बाड़े में गिरा बिजली का तार, पास खड़े व्यक्ति को लगा करंट

दूनी2 दिन पहले
राजनगर गांव में सोमवार दोपहर को एक बाड़े में ऊपर से गुजर रही 11 हजार केवी लाइन का तार टूटकर गिर गया। इस दौरान वहां खड़ा एक व्यक्ति करंट के झटके से घायल हो गया। तार टूटने से निकली चिंगारी से बाड़े में रखे चारा जल गया। घायल को बूंदी अस्पताल ले जाया गया। जहां से उसे कोटा रैफर कर दिया।टोडा का गोठड़ा सरपंच चौथमल मीणा ने बताया कि राजनगर गांव में किशन लाल मीणा के बाड़े के ऊपर से 11 हजार केवी बिजली लाइन निकल रही है। दोपहर में अचानक बिजली का तार टूटकर बाड़े में जा गिरा। तार टूटने के दौरान वहां खड़ा सुखलाल मीणा करंट के झटके से घायल हो गया। वहीं तार से निकली चिंगारी से बाड़े में रखे चारे में आग लग गई। लोगों ने घायल को वहां से सुरक्षित निकाला और बूंदी अस्पताल पहुंचाया। जहां से उसे कोटा रैफर कर दिया।बस ने आगे जा रही वैन को मारी टक्करसवाई माधोपुर| टोंक-चिरगांव नेशनल हाईवे पर रविवार को एक निजी यात्री बस ने वैन कोटक्कर मार दी, जिससे बस का आगे का शीशा और वैन का पिछला हिस्सा क्षतिग्रस्त हो गया।गनीमत यह रही कि इस दुर्घटना में कोई भी हताहत नहीं हुआ।बस में सवार यात्रियों ने बताया कि वे सुबह 6 बजे कुरेड़ी से जयपुर जाने वाली बस में यात्रा कर रहे थे। इस दौरान सुबह करीब 8 बजे टोंक-चिरगांव नेशनल हाईवे पर भौमियाजी की टेक के पास तेज रफ्तार निजी यात्री बस ने अचानक से आगेजा रही एक वैन को पीछे से टक्कर मार दी। इस घटना में बस का आगे का बड़ा शीशा टूट कर बिखर गया।वहीं वैन का पीछे का हिस्सा क्षतिग्रस्त हो गया। वैन में कोई सवारी बैठी हुई नहीं थी, अन्यथा बड़ा हादसा भी हो सकता था। यात्रियों ने बताया कि दुर्घटना के समय मौके पर जमकर हंगामा भी हुआ। बाद में लोगों की समझाइश पर मामला शांत हुआ। यात्रियों ने बताया कि यह निजी यात्री बस पूर्व में भी दुर्घटना की शिकार हो चुकी है। पूर्व में यह यात्री बस पीपल्दा गांव के पास तेज रफ्तार में अनियंत्रित होकर सड़क से नीचे उतरकर गहरी खाई में पहुंच गई थी। इस घटना में भी यात्री बाल बाल बचे थे।पुरानी सब्जी मंडी के पास सेदेर रात बाइक चोरी सवाईमाधोपुर| कोतवाली थाना क्षेत्र स्थित पुरानी सब्जी मंडी शहर में बीती रात चोर घर में खड़ी बाइक चुराकर ले गए।पीड़ित बाइक मालिक ने कोतवाली थाने मेंबाइक चोरी की रिपोर्ट दर्ज कराई है। पुरानी सब्जी मंडी शहर निवासी संतोष अग्रवाल ने बताया कि रोजाना की भांति रात 9 बजे बाइक को घर पर खड़ी की थी। देर रात को नींद खुलने पर उठकर देखा तो बाइक गायब मिली। बाइक चोरी की रिपोर्ट कोतवाली थाने में दर्ज कराई है।

