सरपंच घर में फिसली मौत:घाड सरपंच गलकू देवी घर में फिसली, गहरी चोट लगने से मौत, सरपंचों ने जताया शोक

दूनी5 घंटे पहले
घाड ग्राम पंचायत की सरपंच गलकू देवी रैगर का मंगलवार को 70 वर्ष की उम्र में निधन हो गया। घर में फिसलने से आई गहरी चोट के चलते वह अचैत हो गई थीं। परिजन उन्हें अस्पताल ले गए। चिकित्सा प्रभारी अधिकारी डॉ. सुनील शर्मा ने जांच के बाद उन्हें मृत घोषित कर दिया। गलकू देवी 9 माह पूर्व हुए सरपंच चुनावों में निर्वाचित हुई थी। उनके निधन से घाड सहित आसपास के पंचायत क्षेत्रों में शोक की लहर दौड़ गई। स्थानीय शमशान घाट में उनका अंतिम संस्कार किया गया। जिसमें क्षेत्रीय जनप्रतिनिधि, ग्रामीण, समाजसेवी आदि शामिल हुए। उनके निधन पर सरपंच संघ अध्यक्ष चौथमल मीणा, आंवा सरपंच दिव्यांश भारद्वाज, संतरा मीणा, राजेश चौधरी, श्याम सिंह राजावत, सीताराम भील, रंगलाल सांवरिया, झमरी देवी मीणा आदि सरपंचों सहित पूर्व प्रधान रमेश भारद्वाज, पूर्व उप प्रधान सत्यनारायण माहेश्वरी, पूर्व जिला परिषद सदस्य माया भारती, मदन लाल रैगर आदि ने शोक जताया है। 22 जनवरी को हुए पंचायत चुनाव में गलकू देवी ने सरपंच पद के लिए भाग्य आजमाया था। इस चुनाव में 29 महिलाओं ने दावेदारी जताई थी। जिसमें गलकू देवी सर्वाधिक मत प्राप्त पर निर्वाचित हुई थीं।

