शाेक:पूर्व सरपंच व प्रधानाचार्या के निधन से शाेक

दूनी9 घंटे पहले
  •

दूनी के पूर्व सरपंच प्रेमचंद गोखरू तथा दूनी निवासी बंथली स्कूल की प्रधानाचार्या आशा कावट का आकस्मिक निधन हो जाने से कस्बे में शोक की लहर बनी हुई है।पूर्व सरपंच प्रेमचंद गोखरू का जयपुर में निधन हो गया। दो बार दूनी सरपंच रह चुके 85 वर्षीय गोखरू अस्वस्थ चल रहे थे। उनका जयपुर में ही अंतिम संस्कार किया गया। उनके निधन पर पूर्व सरपंच भंवर लाल जाट, पदम अजमेरा, गणेश राम चौधरी, मोती लाल मेहरा, लहर चंद गोखरू, घनश्याम झंवर, सत्यनारायण सोनी, सत्यनारायण तिवारी, बसंती लाल चौधरी, रमेश मूंदड़ा, रामप्रसाद प्लेट, प्रेमचंद राजोरा आदि ने शोक जताया है।बंथली के राजकीय उच्च माध्यमिक विद्यालय की प्रधानाचार्या आशा कावट (45) की अचानक तबियत खराब हो गई। जिस पर परिजन देवली अस्पताल लेकर गए। वहां से उन्हें जयपुर रैफर कर दिया। जयपुर में उपचार के दौरान उनकी मौत हो गई। प्रधानाचार्या कावट के पति बीसलपुर परियेाजना में एक्सईएन के पद पर कार्यरत हैं व उनके 2 पुत्र हैं। उनके निधन से शोक की लहर दौड़ पड़ी।

