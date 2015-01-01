पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शांतिपूर्ण वोटिंग संपन्न:गंगापुर में 71.89% व सवाई में 64.39% मतदान

गंगापुर सिटी3 घंटे पहले
  • नगर परिषद चुनाव: 131 मतदान केंद्रों पर शांतिपूर्ण वोटिंग संपन्न
  • मतगणना कल : 277 ईवीएम में बंद 611 प्रत्याशियों का भाग्य, वोटिंग के बाद प्रत्याशी-प्रशासन को राहत

निकाय चुनाव 2020 के तहत गंगापुर नगर परिषद वार्ड पार्षद चुनाव शुक्रवार को शांतिपूर्ण सम्पन्न हुआ। ऑब्जर्वर मदनलाल योगी के अलावा दोपहर बाद गंगापुर आए कलेक्टर राजेन्द्र किशन और पुलिस अधीक्षक सुधीर चौधरी ने भी मतदान केन्द्रों का निरीक्षण कर मतदान के साथ व्यवस्थाओं का जायजा लिया।सवाई माधोपुर|शहर की सरकार चुनने के लिए जिले में सवाई माधोपुर व गंगापुर नगर परिषद के कुल 120 वार्डों में बनाए गए 277 मतदान केंद्रों पर शुक्रवार को छिट-पुट घटनाओं को छोड़कर मतदान शांतिपूर्ण संपन्न हो गया। पार्षद बनने की उम्मीद लगाए बैठे 611 प्रत्याशियों में से अपने-अपने वार्ड का पार्षद चुनने के लिए 1 लाख 73 हजार 865 मतदाताओं में से 1 लाख 18 हजार 363 ने मतदाताओं ने वोट डालकर अपनी भूमिका निभाई। पिछले चुनाव की अपेक्षा इस बार दोनों नगर परिषद क्षेत्रों में मतदान प्रतिशत कम रहा।2015 में हुए नगर परिषद चुनाव में सवाई माधोपुर में 70.92 प्रतिशत मतदान हुआ था, जबकि इस बार यह आंकड़ा 64.39 प्रतिशत पर ही सिमटकर रह गया। इसी प्रकार गंगापुर में वर्ष 2015 के चुनाव में 73 प्रतिशत मतदान हुआ था और इस बार 71.89 प्रतिशत ही रहा। मतदान समाप्ति के साथ ही अब सवाई माधोपुर के 246 प्रत्याशियों का 146 ईवीएम में तथा गंगापुरसिटी नगर परिषद के 365 प्रत्याशियों के भाग्य का फैसला 131 ईवीएम में बंद हो गया। अब सभी की निगाहें 13 दिसंबर को होने वाली मतगणना के बाद सामने आने वाले परिणामों पर टिकी है।

मतदान केंद्रों पर उपलब्ध कराए मास्क- सेनिटाइजर

शाम 5 बजे निर्धारित समय तक मतदान केन्द्र की परिधि में आए मतदाताओं के मतदान करने के बाद कुल 71.89 प्रतिशत मतदान हुआ।गौरतलब है कि गंगापुर में 60 वार्ड है और इन सभी 60 वार्डों में कुल 85 हजार 493 मतदाता अपने मताधिकार का प्रयोग किया, इनमें 45542 पुरूष, महिला 39952 तथा 3 थर्ड जेंडर मतदाता हैं। सुबह 8 बजे मॉक ड्रिल के बाद मतदान शुरू हुआ। मतदान के लिए निर्वाचन आयोग के द्वारा गंगापुर नगर परिषद के सभी 60 वार्डों में बनाए गए 131 मतदान केन्द्रों पर मतदान से पूर्व ही सभी तैयारियां कर ली गई। मतदान केन्द्रों पर कोरोना वायरस के संक्रमण को देखते हुए मतदान दल और पोलिंग पार्टियों को सेनेटाइजर, ग्लब्ज, मास्क की समुचित व्यवस्था की गई। सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग के लिए भी मतदान केन्द्रों के बाहर गोले बनवाए गए। साथ ही पुलिस का जाप्ता भी सुरक्षा की दृष्टि से तैनात किया गया।निकाय चुनाव के चलते शुक्रवार को नगर परिषद के 60 वार्डों के लिए हुए मतदान के दौरान सुबह के समय मतदान में तेजी रही। सुबह 8 बजे काफी संख्या में मतदाता मतदान केन्द्रों पर मतदान करने पहुंचे, इसके चलते सुबह मतदाताओं की कतार लग गई।

