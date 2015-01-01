पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निकाय चुनाव:भाजपा के 27 पार्षदों के साथ 11 निर्दलीय भी, सभापति के लिए कांग्रेस की राह मुश्किल

गंगापुर सिटी34 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फाइल फोटो
  • भाजपा ने गोवर्धन में की बाड़ाबदी, बहुमत को चाहिए 31 पार्षद

नगर परिषद चुनावों में भाजपा ने शानदार प्रदर्शन किया और 27 सीटें जीतकर सबसे बड़े दल के रूप में उभरी। दूसरी ताकत के रूप में निर्दलीय सामने आए जिन्होंने 21 सीटों पर जीत हासिल की। कांग्रेस का प्रदर्शन पिछले चुनावों के मुकाबले इस बार सबसे खराब रहा और कांग्रेस महज 11 सीटों पर सिमट गई, एक सीट बसपा के भी खाते में आई।

अब सभापति के चुनाव की बारी है तो भाजपा की राह इस बार आसान लग रही है। भाजपा के पास खुद अपने 27 पार्षद हैं और सूत्रों के अनुसार उनके साथ 11 निर्दलीय भी बाडाबंदी में उसके पास हैं। इस तरह भाजपा खेमे की संख्या 38 पहुंच जाती है। किसी भी पार्टी को 60 सदस्यों के बोर्ड में बहुमत के लिए 31 पार्षद चाहिए, भाजपा इस आंकड़े को आसानी से छूती नजर आती है।

दूसरी तरफ कांग्रेस की राह सभापति के लिए मुश्किल लग रही है। सिर्फ 11 पार्षदों के साथ बाकी सारे निर्दलीय भी कांग्रेस के खेमे में आ जाते हैं तो भी कांग्रेस बहुमत का आंकड़ा छूने से दूर लग रही है। हालांकि बहुमत से दूर होने के बावजूद कांग्रेस ने सभापति पद के लिए अपना प्रत्याशी उतारा है, यह संकेत है कि भाजपा के लिए सभापति का रास्ता सीधे सीधे खुला हुआ नहीं है।

हालांकि भाजपा इस बात को दूसरे नजरिए से देखती है। पूर्व विधायक मानसिंह गुर्जर कहते हैं कि कांग्रेस सिर्फ अपना सम्मान बचाने के लिए सभापति पद पर चुनाव लड रही है वरना जो होना है वह कांग्रेस को भी अच्छी तरह पता है।

शहर की जनता ने भाजपा के नेतृत्व और विकास पर भरोसा जताते हुए शहर की सरकार की बागडोर भाजपा के हाथों में सौंपी है, कांग्रेस को इसका सम्मान करना चाहिए। मानसिंह का दावा है कि ज्यादातर निर्दलीय और कई कांग्रेस के पार्षद भी उनके संपर्क में हैं और भाजपा के पक्ष में मतदान करना चाहते हैं।

मतदान के बाद जो परिणाम सामने आएंगे उनसे सारी स्थिति स्पष्ट हो जाएगी। उल्लेखनीय है इस समय दोनों ही पार्टी अपने-अपने दांव खेल रही है। कांग्रेस-भाजपा पूरी ताकत लगाए हुए है। हालांकि बहुमत भाजपा के पास है। इसके अलावा भाजपा निर्दलीय पार्षदों को भी अपने साथ होने का दावा कर रही है।

शहर की जनता ने भाजपा के नेतृत्व में विश्वास, विकास और दो साल के भ्रष्टाचार, अन्याय से मुक्ति के लिए शहर की बागडोर भाजपा के हाथों में सौंपने का निर्णय सुनाया है, हम इस जिम्मेदारी को विनम्रता के साथ स्वीकार करते हैं। हम किसे सभापति का उम्मीदवार बनाते हैं यह हमारा मामला है, भाजपा की परंपरा के अनुसार लोकतांत्रिक तरीके से सभी पार्षदों की सहमति से प्रत्याशी तय किया गया है। हमें कांग्रेस की सलाह की जरूरत नहीं है। मानसिंह गुर्जर, पूर्व विधायक, गंगापुर सिटी।

भाजपा पार्षदों का अपहरण कर लोकतंत्र का अपमान कर रही है। सभापति पद के लिए जो उम्मीदवार भाजपा ने उतारा है उसके खिलाफ जयपुर, कोतवाली और उदेई मोड थानों में जालसाजी, धोखाधडी के मामले दर्ज हैं। इसमें भाजपा के भ्रष्टाचार की बू आती है। यह शहर की जनता की भावनाओं अपमान है। भाजपा के पास और भी कई स्वच्छ छवि के ईमानदार पार्षद हैं, उन्हें मौका दिया जाता तो हम भी उनका साथ देते।
रामकेश मीणा, विधायक, गंगापुर सिटी।

कांग्रेस विधायक मीणा का आरोप- भाजपा ने किया पार्षदों का अपहरण
दूसरी तरफ कांग्रेस अब भी अपने मुंह से हार स्वीकार नहीं कर रही है। विधायक रामकेश मीणा कहते हैं कि हमारी लड़ाई भ्रष्टाचार से है और भ्रष्टाचार भाजपा की पुरानी परंपरा रही है। मीणा ने कहा कि हम पूरी ताकत से लड़ेंगे और शहर को भ्रष्टाचार में लिप्त लोगों और भू माफियाओं के हाथों में नहीं जाने देंगे।

उन्होंने कहा कि जिस प्रकार भाजपा ने पार्षदों का अपहरण कर उन्हें बाड़ाबंदी में रखा है, पार्षदों के मोबाइल तक उनसे छीन लिए गए हैं, यह स्वस्थ लोकतांत्रिक प्रक्रिया नहीं है बल्कि लोकतंत्र का अपमान है, जिसे बर्दाश्त नहीं किया जाएगा।

