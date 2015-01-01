पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

राजनीति:गहलोत सरकार के 2 साल पूरे होने के कार्यकाल को काले दिवस के रूप में मनाएंगे भाजयुमो कार्यकर्ता

तलावड़ा4 घंटे पहले
प्रदेश कि गहलोत सरकार को 17 दिसंबर को 2 साल पूरे हो जाएंगे। सरकार की दूसरी वर्षगांठ के मौके पर कांग्रेस के कार्यकर्ता, जहां सेलिब्रेट करेंगे वहीं भाजपा युवा मोर्चा इस दिन प्रदेशभर एवं जिलेवार एवं उपखंड मुख्यालय पर प्रदर्शन कर कांग्रेस सरकार का एवं गहलोत का पुतला फूंक एवं ज्ञापन के जरिए इस्तीफे की मांग करेंगे।

भाजयुमो प्रदेश कार्यकारिणी सदस्य दर्शन सिंह गुर्जर मोतीपुरा ने बताया कि प्रदेश अध्यक्ष सतीश पूनिया के निर्देश पर युवा मोर्चा प्रदेश अध्यक्ष हिमांशु शर्मा के नेतृत्व में सवाई माधोपुर जिला मुख्यालय एवं उपखंड मुख्यालय पर मोर्चा कार्यकर्ता सरकार के खिलाफ विरोध प्रदर्शन कर पुतला दहन का कार्यक्रम करेंगे। इस दौरान ज्ञापन के जरिए मुख्यमंत्री अशोक गहलोत से इस्तीफे की मांग भी की जाएगी। गुर्जर ने कहा कि भाजयुमो कार्यकर्ता इस दिन को काले दिवस के रूप में मनाएंगे।

युवा नेता दर्शन गुर्जर ने कहा कि प्रदेश कि गहलोत सरकार का 2 साल का कार्यकाल आमजन के लिए परेशानी भरा रहा है। कांग्रेस सरकार जिन बादो को लेकर सत्ता में आई थी एक भी वादा पूरा नहीं किया है। आमजन अपने आप को ठगा सा महसूस कर रहा है। 2 साल में विकास के नाम पर कुछ नहीं हुआ। बल्कि पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री वसुंधरा राजे के कार्यकाल की कई महत्वपूर्ण योजनाओं को बंद कर दिया है। कांग्रेस सरकार हर मोर्चे पर विफल रही है।

