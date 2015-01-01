पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

नगर परिषद आम चुनाव:गंगापुर नगर परिषद आम चुनाव के लिए प्रकोष्ठ गठित, प्रभारी एवं सहायक प्रभारी अधिकारी नियुक्त

गंगापुर सिटी3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

स्थानीय निकाय नगर परिषद गंगापुर के आम चुनाव 2020 के संबंधित कार्याे का सुचारू एवं समयबद्ध रूप से निष्पादन के लिए प्रकोष्ठों का गठन किया गया है। जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी कलेक्टर नन्नूमल पहाडिय़ा ने गठित प्रकोष्ठ में प्रभारी एवं सहायक प्रभारी की नियुक्ति की है।

सामान्य पर्यवेक्षण प्रकोष्ठ के लिए भवानी सिंह पंवार एडीएम प्रभारी एवं बाबूलाल बैरवा सीपीओ व चंद्रशेखर शर्मा विधि परामर्शी को सहायक प्रभारी बनाया गया है। इसी प्रकार कानून व्यवस्था एवं स्वीकृति प्रकोष्ठ के लिए एडीएम भवानी सिंह पंवार एवं विधि परामर्शी चंद्रशेखर शर्मा को नियुक्त किया है। मतदान दल गठन एवं पहचान पत्र प्रकोष्ठ में एडीएम को प्रभारी व राजकुमार शर्मा व राधेश्याम मीणा को सहायक प्रभारी, आदर्श आचार संहित एवं शिकायत प्रकोष्ठ मे बीएल रमन प्रभारी, मंजूलता दुबे सहायक प्रभारी, प्रशिक्षण प्रकोष्ठ में सुरेश कुमार सीईओ को प्रभारी एवं दिनेश गुप्ता सीबीईओ एवं नीरज कुमार भास्कर को सहायक प्रभारी, सामान्य व्यवस्थाएं कपिल शर्मा एसडीएम प्रभारी, दिनेश फुलवारिया व रविन्द्र यादव को सहायक प्रभारी, यातायात एवं वाहन प्रकोष्ठ में कपिल शर्मा एसडीएम सवाई माधोपुर प्रभारी, महेश मीणा डीटीओ व महेन्द्र पाल शर्मा को सहायक प्रभारी, मतपत्र एवं ईवीएम प्रकोष्ठ में जितेन्द्र कुमार जैन कोषाधिकारी को प्रभारी, राजेन्द्र कुमार गुप्ता लेखाधिकारी को सहायक प्रभारी, निर्वाचन भंडार एवं अल्पाहार प्रकोष्ठ में सौरभ जैन डीएसओ को प्रभारी, शंभूदयाल बंसल को सहायक प्रभारी, लेखा एवं भुगतान प्रकोष्ठ में सत्यनारायण मीणा अतिरिक्त कोषाधिकारी को प्रभारी, सीताराम बागोरिया को सहायक प्रभारी, सांख्यिकीय प्रकोष्ठ में बाबूलाल बैरवा सीपीओ को प्रभारी एवं अजय शंकर बैरवा व गोविंद प्रसाद शर्मा को सहायक प्रभारी, मीडिया प्रकोष्ठ के लिए ब्रजेश कुमार सामरिया प्रभारी एवं सुरेश चंद्र गुप्ता को सहायक प्रभारी नियुक्त किया गया है।

इसी प्रकार सूचना प्रोद्योगिकी प्रकोष्ठ में लक्ष्मीकांत तंवर को प्रभारी एवं जगदीश प्रसाद एसीपी सहायक प्रभारी, ग्रुपिंग एवं रूट चार्ट प्रकोष्ठ में शंभूदयाल मीणा नायब तहसीलदार को प्रभारी एवं गजानंद को सहायक प्रभारी, निर्वाचन व्यय व लेखा प्रकोष्ठ में अस्मिता मीणा अतिरिक्त कोषाधिकारी को प्रभारी एवं रामजीलाल बैरवा को सहायक प्रभारी, पर्यवेक्षक प्रकोष्ठ में आरएन बैरवा एसई पीडब्लूडी को प्रभारी एवं मनोज कुमार को सहायक प्रभारी, वीडियोग्राफी प्रकोष्ठ में राजेश मीणा को प्रभारी एवं अनिल गुप्ता को सहायक प्रभारी बनाया गया है। नियंत्रण कक्ष के लिए अमरसिंह परियोजना निदेशक आत्मा को प्रभारी एवं चंद्रशेखर जैमिनी को सहायक प्रभारी, डाक मत पत्र प्रकोष्ठ में चंद्र मोहन गुप्ता को प्रभारी एवं हरिमोहन मीणा को सहायक प्रभारी बनाया गया है।

प्रजापति समाज विकास संस्थान ने दीपोत्सव मनाया
सवाई माधोपुर| प्रजापति समाज विकास संस्थान सवाई माधोपुर द्वारा चतुर्थ दीपोत्सव कार्यक्रम जिला मुख्यालय के हमीर सर्किल चौराहे पर मनाया गया। कार्यक्रम का शुभारंभ भारतीय जनता पार्टी के जिला अध्यक्ष डॉक्टर भरत लाल मथुरिया द्वारा दीप जलाकर किया गया। कार्यक्रम में हरि प्रसाद योगी एवं भागचंद सैनी विशिष्ट अतिथि के रूप में उपस्थित रहे। कार्यक्रम मे 1100 मिट्टी के दीपक जलाकर कर प्रजापति समाज विकास संस्थान द्वारा संदेश दिया गया कि विदेशी उत्पादों का बहिष्कार कर स्वदेशी अपनाकर भारत को
आत्मनिर्भर बनाये।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजहां पैर रखने की जगह नहीं होती थी, वहां लोगों को टेंम्प्रेचर जांच के बाद मिल रही है एंट्री - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें