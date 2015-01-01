पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

मौसम:दिनभर छाए रहे बादल, पारा गिरने से सर्दी के तीखे तेवर, बढ़ी गलन, नश्तर सी चुभी हवाएं, किसानों को मावठ की उम्मीद

गंगापुर सिटी37 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
गंगापुर सिटी के पास एक खेत में सिंचाई करता किसान।

मौसम का मिजाज अब पूरी तरह बदल गया है, लगातार दूसरे दिन मंगलवार को भी सर्दी के तेवर तीखे रहे। सर्द हवाओं के कारण गलन और ठिठुरन बढ़ गई। हालत रही कि सर्द हवाओं के कारण और दिनभर बादल छाए रहने से सर्दी का असर काफी अधिक दिखा। मंगलवार को न्यूनतम तापमान 8 डिग्री सेल्सियस पर आ गया।

गौरतलब है कि गत एक सप्ताह से मौसम का मिजाज पूरी तरह से बदल गया है। बीते 3-4 दिन से लगातार तापमान में गिरावट आने से सर्दी के तेवर काफी तीखे होते जा रहे है। साथ ही सुबह के समय कोहरा भी छाया रहता है। मंगलवार को भी सुबह के समय कोहरा छाया रहा। सर्द हवाएं चलने से लोग देर तक बिस्तरों में ही रहे। इतना ही नहीं मंगलवार को लगातार दूसरे दिन भी दिनभर आसमान में बादल छाए रहे, जिससे सूरज के दर्शन नहीं हुए।

वहीं दिनभर सर्द हवाओं के चलने से ठिठुरन और गलन बढ़ गई, सर्द हवाओं के चुभते नश्तरों के कारण लोगों का हाल-बेहाल हो गया। हालांकि दिनभर लोग ऊनी कपड़ों में लिपटें दिखाई दिए, लेकिन लोगों को सर्दी का असर कम होता नहीं दिखा। वहीं सर्दी के तीखे तेवर के कारण जहां अन्य दिनों की अपेक्षा बाजार देरी से खुले, वहीं शाम को भी सर्द हवाएं चलने से अधिकांश दुकानदार अपने प्रतिष्ठान बंद कर जल्दी घर लौट आए।

कई प्रदेशों में बारिश और पहाड़ों पर बर्फबारी से सर्दी और बढ़ेगी
जानकारों का कहना है कि गत 2-3 दिनों से पहाड़ों पर हो रही सर्दी के साथ देश के कई प्रदेशों में 2-3 दिनों से लगातार बारिश का दौर चल रहा है। एक ओर पहाड़ों पर बर्फबारी और दूसरी ओर देश के कई प्रदेशों मध्यप्रदेश, गुजरात, हरियाणा में मावठ से आने वाले दिनों में सर्दी का असर ओर बढ़ेगा।

गत 4-5 दिनों से आसमान में बादल छाए रहने से किसानों को मावठ की उम्मीद जगी है। मंगलवार को तो पूरे दिन आसमान में बादल छाए रहे, सूरज के दर्शन भी नहीं हुए, ऐसे में किसान अब मावठ की उम्मीद लगाए बैठे है।

उम्मीद; सर्दी के साथ ही नमी बढ़ने से पैदावार भी बढ़ेंगी
इस बार सर्दी देरी से आने से गेहूं की फसल भी देरी से बोए गई। सर्दी कम होने से ओस नहीं पड़ती ऐसे में फसलों की ग्रोथ रूक जाती है। अब सर्दी बढ़ने से मावठ की उम्मीद जगी है। यदि मावठ होती है तो ओस भी बढ़ेंगी ऐसे में फसल की ग्रोथ बढ़ेंगी, जिससे किसानों को अच्छी फसल मिल सकेगी।

सर्दी से रबी फसलों गेहूं, चना और सरसों आदि को फायदा होगा। खासकर गेहूं की फसल को अधिक सर्दी की जरूरत होती है और सर्दी पड़ने पर ही दाने सही होते है। यदि मावठ होती है तो यह सोने पर सुहागा होगी, मावठ से न केवल फसलों को फायदा होगा बल्कि फसलों में पानी भी कम देना पड़ेगा।
चेतराम मीणा, सहायक निदेशक, कृषि (विस्तार)

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंसांसद की गाड़ी चलाते थे, लॉकडाउन में नौकरी गई तो राजमा चावल बेचना शुरू किया; अब लाख रु. महीना टर्नओवर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें