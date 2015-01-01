पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना:कोरोना कहर जारी; गंगापुर सिटी में 6 कोरोना पॉजिटिव

गंगापुर सिटी3 घंटे पहले
  • 469 केस कोरोना पॉजिटिव इनमें से 455 केस रिकवर

कोरोना का संक्रमण कम होने का नाम नहीं ले रहा है। प्रतिदिन कोरोना पॉजिटिव आ रहे हैं। गंगापुर में शुक्रवार को 6 कोरोना पॉजिटिव आए हैं। सामान्य चिकित्सालय के ब्लड बैक प्रभारी डॉ. बिजेंद्र कुमार गुप्ता ने बताया कि गंगापुर सिटी के महूकलां निवासी एक 32 वर्षीय चिकित्सक कोरोना पॉजिटिव आया है।

इसी प्रकार कैलाश टॉकीज के पास निवासी एक 40 वर्षीय युवक, श्रीनिवास मिल निवासी 45 वर्षीय युवक और कोतवाली थाने के पास निवासी 35 वर्षीय युवक कोरोना पॉजिटिव आया है। इसके अलावा एक 50 वर्षीय अधेड़ सालौदा निवासी और एक 32 वर्षीय युवक भी कोरोना पॉजिटिव पाया गया है। इन पीड़ितों को बुखार व खांसी की शिकायत थी। कोरोना वार्ड प्रभारी डॉ. मोहम्मद अकरम खान ने बताया कि अब तक गंगापुर में 469 केस कोरोना पॉजिटिव आ चुके हैं लेकिन सुखद बात यह है कि इनमें से 455 केस रिकवर भी हो चुके हैं। उन्होंने बताया कि कोरोना से बचाव के लिए सोशल डिस्टेंस के साथ मास्क पहना ही इस महामारी से बचने का एक मात्र उपचार है। इससे ही कोरोना को हराया जा सकता है।

मौसम में सावधानी रखना जरूरी, गाइडलाइन की पालना करें
ब्लड बैंक प्रभारी डॉ. बिजेंद्र कुमार गुप्ता ने कहा कि सर्दी का मौसम है, ऐसे समय में सावधानी बरतें। मुख्यमंत्री व कलेक्टर के निर्देश पर गंगापुर उपखण्ड में आमजन को मास्क लगानें, सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग की पालना के लिए जागरुक किया जा रहा है। उन्होंने कहा कि त्योहारी सीजन की खरीदारी के साथ ही आमजन स्वयं व परिवार की सेहत के प्रति भी जागरूक रहें। भीड़भाड़ वाली जगहों पर मास्क लगाएं।

