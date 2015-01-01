पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

इंटरनेट सेवा बंद:इंटरनेट सेवा बंद होने से ई-कॉमर्स, होटल, पर्यटन से जुड़े लोगों को परेशानी

गंगापुर सिटी4 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक

गुर्जर आंदोलन के कारण कई जिलों में पांच दिनों से इंटरनेट सेवा बंद होने से लोगों को परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। हम सबका जीवन अब इंटरनेट से जुड़ा हुआ है। सरकार भी अपने कई काम ऐप के जरिए करती है। ई-कॉमर्स, होटल, पर्यटन से लेकर तमाम तरह के बिजनेस इंटरनेट के जरिए ही होते हैं। प्रशासन को डर रहता है कि सोशल मीडिया के जरिए अफवाहें फैलने से स्थिति नियंत्रण से बाहर हो सकती है। कई बार वह अपनी नाकामी के किस्से फैलने से रोकने के लिए भी बंद करती होगी। सोशल मीडिया पर रोज़ अफवाहें फैलती रहती हैं, तो क्या रोज ही फेसबुक और व्हॉट्सऐप बंद कर दिया जाए।

