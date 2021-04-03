पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

एसडीएम को ज्ञापन:नगर परिषद खुद कर रही अतिक्रमण, एसडीएम को ज्ञापन

गंगापुर सिटी2 घंटे पहले
शहर में अतिक्रमण हटाने की कार्रवाई करने वाली नगर परिषद अब खुद ही अतिक्रमण करने पर आमादा है। इस संबंध में एक जने ने एसडीएम को ज्ञापन देकर शिकायत की है। ब्रह्मवाद ईंट भट्टा निवासी पीडि़त मोहनलाल, जरीना, फरजाना ने बताया कि उनकी खातेदारी की जमीन खासरा नंबर 199 ग्राम मिर्जापुर में स्थित है। इस पर नगर परिषद नाला बनाने के नाम पर जमीन पर अतिक्रमण कर रही है। उन्होंने नगर परिषद द्वारा उनकी जमीन पर किए जा रहे अतिक्रमण को रुकवाने और सरकारी रास्ते को नपवाने की मांग की है।

