पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कोविड-19 वैक्सीनेशन:गंगापुर में एक वैक्सीन सेंटर पर हर दिन 100 लोगों को लगाया जाएगा टीका

गंगापुर सिटी30 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फाइल फोटो
  • कोविड-19 वैक्सीनेशन के सफल क्रियान्वयन के लिए दी ऑनलाइन ट्रेनिंग

गंगापुर क्षेत्र में आगामी दिनों में एक वैक्सीन सेंटर पर प्रतिदिन 100 व्यक्तियों को कोविड-19 से बचाव के लिए टीका लगाया जाएगा। कोविड-19 वैक्सीनेशन की गतिविधियों के प्रबंधन और सफल क्रियांवयन के लिए दो दिवसीय ऑनलाइन टीओटी ट्रेनिंग टू ट्रेनर्स का मंगलवार को संपन्न हुआ।

प्रशिक्षण में सीएमएचओ, पीएमओ, ब्लॉक सीएमएचओ, आरसीएचओ आदि अधिकारियों ने भाग लिया। एडीएम नवरत्न कोहली ने बताया कि वैक्सीनेशन सेंटर की तैयारियां की जा रही है और इस संबंध में अधिकारियों को आवश्यक निर्देश दिए हैं।

बायो मेडिकल वेस्ट निस्तारण की प्रक्रिया समझाई गई
टीओटी में कोरोना वैक्सीन सेंटर बनाने की प्रक्रिया, प्रथम चरण के टीकाकरण के लाभान्वितों के पंजीकरण की प्रक्रिया, वैक्सीन ट्रांसपोर्टेशन और कोल्ड चैन, टीकाकृत व्यक्ति के स्वास्थ्य की निगरानी, बायो मेडिकल वेस्ट निस्तारण की प्रक्रिया समझाई गई। अभी 6 प्रकार की वैक्सीन लाइन में है।

राज्य में या सवाई माधोपुर जिले में कौनसी वैक्सीन आएगी, इसकी जानकारी बाद में मिलेगी, लेकिन इन सभी प्रकार की वैक्सीन की डोज मात्रा, भंडारण तापमान के हिसाब से सभी प्रकार की तैयारियां रखे। किसी व्यक्ति को पहली डोज जिस कंपनी की दी जाएगी, दूसरी डोज भी उसी कंपनी की दी जाना सुनिश्चित करें।

वैक्सीन सेंटर में 3 मुख्य भाग होंगे और इन तीनों के प्रवेश और निकास प्वाइंट भी अलग होंगे तथा आने और जाने के रास्ते में रेलिंग होगी। टीका लगने के 30 मिनट बाद तक की अवधि में लाभांवित के स्वास्थ्य की मॉनिटरिंग की जाएगी। इसके बाद ही वह व्यक्ति वहां से प्रस्थान करेगा।

एक वेक्सीनेशन सेंटर पर प्रतिदिन अधिकतम 100 व्यक्तियों का वेक्सीनेशन किया जाएगा। सभी को निर्देश दिए गए कि आशा, एएनएम, आंगनबाड़ी कार्यकर्ता आदि को सेंसेटाइज करने के लिए जल्द आमुखीकरण कार्यशाला का आयोजन करें।

गंगापुर सिटी में फिर बढ़ा संक्रमण, 4 पॉजिटिव मिले

गंगापुर सिटी | मौसम में आए अचानक बदलाव, तापमान में गिरावट और ठंडी हवाओं से कोरोना का संक्रमण एक बार फिर से बढ़ गया है। चिकित्सकों के मुताबिक अभी भी कोरोना से खतरा बना हुआ है। मंगलवार को चार नए जने कोरोना पॉजिटिव आए हैं।

सामान्य चिकित्सालय के ब्लड बैंक प्रभारी डॉ.बिजेन्द्र कुमार गुप्ता ने बताया कि मंगलवार को आई जांच रिपोर्ट में मोहनपुर बामनवास का एक युवक कोरोना पॉजिटिव आया है। इसी प्रकार गंगापुर निवासी दो व खंडीप गांव की एक महिला कोरोना पॉजिटिव मिली है। बाद में सभी को होम आईसोलेट किया गया।

कोरोना वार्ड प्रभारी डॉ. मोहम्मद अकरम खान ने बताया कि अब तक गंगापुर में 633 कोरोना पॉजिटिव केस आ चुके हैं। उन्होंने बताया कि कोरोना से बचाव के लिए सोशल डिस्टेंस के साथ मास्क पहनना ही इस महामारी से बचने का एक मात्र उपचार है। इससे ही कोरोना को हराया जा सकता है।

195 सैंपल लिए

ब्लड बैंक प्रभारी डाॅ.बिजेन्द्र कुमार गुप्ता ने बताया कि मंगलवार को 195 लोगों के कोरोना संक्रमण के सैंपल लिए गए हैं, जिनमें बामनबड़ौदा में 17, वजीरपुर में 25, अमगरगढ़ 21, खंडीप 25, सेवा में 24 और गंगापुर अस्पताल में 31 जनों के सैंपल लेकर जांच के लिए जयपुर भेजे गए हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंसांसद की गाड़ी चलाते थे, लॉकडाउन में नौकरी गई तो राजमा चावल बेचना शुरू किया; अब लाख रु. महीना टर्नओवर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें