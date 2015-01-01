पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

फसल बीमा योजना:प्रधानमंत्री फसल बीमा योजना के तहत किसान करवा सकते हैं बीमा

किसान प्रधानमंत्री फसल बीमा योजना के तहत किसान अपनी फसलों सरसों, चना, गेहूं की फसलों का बीमा करवा सकते हैं।सहायक निदेशक कृषि विस्तार गंगापुर चेतराम मीणा ने बताया कि खड़ी फसलों में ओलावृष्टि, चक्रवाती, वर्षा, जलभराव, आकाशीय बिजली के कारण फसल कटाई के 14 दिन तक होने वाले नुकसान से कृषकों की फसलों को सुरक्षा प्रदान करने के उद्देश्य से जिले के कृषकों द्वारा प्रधानमंत्री फसल बीमा योजना तहत बजाज ऑलियांज जनरल इंश्योरेंस कंपनी के माध्यम से रबी 2020-21 के लिए अधिसूचित फसलें जैसे गेहूं, चना, सरसों का फसल बीमा करवाया जा सकता है। किसानों द्वारा रबी फसल का बीमित राशि का 1.5 प्रतिशत व उद्यानिकी फसलों के लिए 5 प्रतिशत प्रीमियम राशि बैंक के माध्यम से या सीएससी के माध्यम से जमा करवाकर फसल बीमा का लाभ ले सकते हैं। ऋणी कृषकों को 8 दिसंबर 2020 तक फसल बीमा से बाहर होने ओपीटी ओयूटी का फार्म भरना अनिवार्य होगा, अन्यथा उसकी फसल का बीमा स्वत: ही कर दिया जाएगा। ऋण कृषकों द्वारा बीमित फसल में परिवर्तन की सूचना 13 दिसंबर तक संबंधित बैंक में देना अनिवार्य है, बीमा करवाने के अंतिम तिथि 15 दिसंबर 2020 है। गैर ऋणी कृषकों के लिए आवश्यक दस्तावेज जैसे आधार कार्ड की प्रति, खसरा नंबर, खतौनी की नकल, कैंसिल चेक संबंधित बैंक व सीएससी में जमा करा सकते हैं।

