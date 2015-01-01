पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अवैध खनन:पहले बनास से अवैध खनन कर बजरी लाते हैं, फिर चरागाह पर स्टॉक करते हैं, शाम को मौका देखकर स्टॉक से बजरी भरकर अयंत्र जाते हैं वाहन

बागडोली2 घंटे पहले
  माफिया का गौरखधंधा : ग्राम बंधावल की चरागाह पर लग रहे बजरी के अवैध स्टॉक

सुप्रीम कोर्ट की रोक के बाद भी बनास नदी क्षेत्र से अवैध बजरी का खनन कर अवैध स्टॉक किया जा रहा है और ट्रैक्टर-ट्रॉलियों से दूर-दराज के जिलों में बजरी भेजी जा रही है। यह काम सुबह, दिन व देर रात को किया जाता है। ग्राम बंधावल की चरागाह भूमि पर खनन माफियों ने बजरी के स्टॉक लगा रखे हैं।

मुख्य सड़क के किनारे आधा दर्जन स्टॉक लगे हुए हैं। यहां दिन में बनास नदी से ट्रॉलियों में बजरी भरकर खाली की जाती है तथा बजरी के ढेर हो जाने के बाद शाम होते ही ट्रकों एवं ट्रॉलियों में बजरी भरकर अन्यत्र ले जाई जाती है। बजरी के स्टॉक होने तथा बजरी से भरे वाहनों के संचालित होने से मुख्य सड़क पर जगह-जगह बजरी फैली हुई है, जिससे वाहन चालकों को परेशानी हो रही है।

ग्रामीणों ने बताया कि बजरी माफियाओं ने खुलेआम बंधवाल में चारागाह भूमि पर बजरी का अवैध स्टॉक कर रखा है। जहां से दिनदहाड़े अधिकारियों की नाक के नीचे से बजरी से भरे डंपर, ट्रेलर सहित अन्य बजरी से भरे वाहन निकलते हैं, लेकिन अधिकारी कार्रवाई करने की जहमत नहीं उठाते। इसी के चलते बजरी का अवैध गोरख धंधा फल फूल रहा है। बजरी का परिवहन कर बजरी माफिया सुप्रीम कोर्ट के आदेशों की खुलेआम धज्जियां उड़ा रहे हैं।

बजरी माफियाओं का नेटवर्क इतना मजबूत है कि उन्हें तुरंत प्रशासन की कार्रवाई की सूचना मिल जाती है। ऐसे में वह कहीं भी बजरी स्टॉक को खाली करके अपना वाहन कहीं भी खड़ा कर देते है। बीच रास्ते में बजरी खाली कर देने पर कई जगह आवाजाही प्रभावित हो जाती है। बागडोली से बहनोली के रास्ते पर कई बजरी के ढेर देखे जा सकते हैं। जानकारी के अनुसार बनास नदी से खनन कर खुफिया रास्तों से सैकड़ों ट्रैक्टर ट्रॉली बजरी स्टॉक पर लाई जाती है। रात में वाहनों में बजरी भरकर भेजते हैं। बंधावल, गोलपुर, शीशोलाव आदि गांवों में अवैध बजरी पहुंचाने वाले सैकड़ों वाहन में देर रात बाद बजरी भरी जाती है। क्षमता से अधिक बजरी भरकर दौड़ रहे वाहन क्षेत्र की सड़कों को भी क्षतिग्रस्त कर रहे हैं।

बजरी माफिया बनास नदी से रोजाना बजरी का दोहन कर चरागाह भूमि में लाकर स्टॉक करते हैं। फिर यहां से इस बजरी को डंपर में भरकर अन्यत्र जगह ले जाकर बेच देते हैं। ऐसे में ग्रामीणों ने जिला प्रशासन से अवैध बजरी खनन, परिवहन और अवैध स्टॉकों पर रोक लगाने की मांग की है।

अतिरिक्त जाब्ता फिर भी अवैध खनन
बनास नदी क्षेत्र में खनन पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट की रोक के बाद भी हो रहे खनन ओर परिवहन पर पुलिस और खनिज विभाग रोक नहीं लगा पा रहे है।
गौरतलब है कि बनास नदी में अधिक मात्रा में खनन करने के कारण प्राकृतिक संसाधनों का दोहन हो रहा है लेकिन प्रशासन खनन ओर परिवहन पर रोक नही लगवा पा रहे है । प्रशासन की लापरवाही को लेकर भास्कर ने सोमवार को रोजाना निकल रहे है 50 से अधिक डम्पर ओर 200 से अधिक ट्रैक्टर ट्रॉली शीर्षक से खबर प्रकाशित को थी और परिवहन को रोकने के लिए अतिरिक्त जाब्ते की मांग की थी ओर पूर्व में लगाये गए नाको को वापस लगाने के लिए दो अलग अलग जाब्ता भेज दिया। बनास नदी क्षेत्र से खनन करके परिवहन करके आ रहे बजरी से भरे डम्पर ओर ट्रैक्टर ट्रॉलियों पर अंकुश लगाने के लिए नये नाके लगाये ओर अतिरिक्त जाब्ता भी लगाया गया।

सहायक उप निरीक्षक बृजेन्द्र सिंह ने बताया कि 10 जवानों का एक जाब्ता जस्टाना में,एक जाब्ता दिल्ली मुम्बई हाईवे पर बोंली में,एक जाब्ता हनुत्या बालाजी पर,एक जाब्ता सीसोलाव एक जाब्ता मित्रपुरा उपतहसील कार्यालय के नजदीकी लगा दिए जिससे अवैध बजरी परिवहन पर रोक लगा सके

