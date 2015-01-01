पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शुद्ध के लिए युद्ध:खाद्य सुरक्षा टीम ने गंगापुर में कई फर्मों पर छापे मारे, लिए सैंपल

गंगापुर सिटी4 घंटे पहले
सरकार की ओर से चलाए जा रहे शुद्ध के लिए युद्ध अभियान के तहत मंगलवार को खाद्य सुरक्षा टीम की कार्रवाई से व्यापारी-दुकानदारों में हड़कंप मच गया। कई दुकानदार-व्यापार तो कार्रवाई के डर से अपने प्रतिष्ठान बंद कर इधर-उधर खिसक लिए। कलेक्टर के द्वारा गठित खाद्य सुरक्षा दल के सदस्यों के द्वारा एसडीएम अनिल चौधरी के निर्देशन में तहसीलदार ज्ञानचंद जैमन के साथ शहर में तेल निर्माण और बेसन निर्माण कर बेचने वाले खाद्य कारोबारियों के यहां छापेमार कार्रवाई की गई। टीम के द्वारा पहले गोविंद एंटरप्राइजेज तेल विक्रेता पर कार्रवाई कर उनके द्वारा बेचे जा रहे सरसों तेल के नमूने खाद्य संरक्षण एवं मानक अधिनियम के तहत जांच के लिए।इसके बाद फर्म मदनमोहन इंडस्ट्रीज की सेल यूनिट पुरानी अनाज मंडी गंगापुर पर की गई। इनके यहां सालौदा औद्योगिक क्षेत्र में फर्म मदनमोहन इंडस्ट्रीज के नाम से पेक कर बाजार में बेचा जाता है। निरीक्षण के दौरान कट्टों पर केवल पेन से बेसन लिखा हुए था। कट्टों पर न तो बैच नंबर था और न ही पैकिंग तारीख या निर्माण इकाई का नाम लिखा था। इनके द्वारा डबल गणेश ब्रांड का कोई ब्रांड रजिस्ट्रेशन भी नहीं कराया है। इसके चलते बेसन के कट्टे मिथ्या छाप पाए जाने व बेसन में मिलावट की आशंका पर बेसन के नमूने लेकर कुल 21 कट्टे फ्रीज कर दिए और इन्हें अग्रिम आदेशों तक विक्रय नहीं करने के लिए पाबंद किया गया।खाद्य सुरक्षा टीम में तहसीलदार ज्ञानचंद जैमन के अलावा खाद्य सुरक्षा अधिकारी पीसी जैन, बाट माप तोल निरीक्षक जितेन्द्र सचदेवा, गजानंद लोधा आदि शामिल थे। एसडीएम ने बताया कि कार्रवाई का उद्देश्य आमजन को शुद्ध खाद्य वस्तुएं उपलब्ध कराना है।

