देना होगा डबल किराया:बस में किराया देने के बाद टिकट नही लिया तो देना होगा डबल किराया, एक माह की कैद भी

गंगापुर सिटी3 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
  • गड़बड़ी वाले परिचालक का भी होगा तबादला, बस में लगे वीडियो रिकॉर्डिग से होगी जांच

राजस्थान पथ परिवहन निगम की बसों में सफर करने वाले यात्रियों के लिए यह खबर बेहद अहम है। अगर आप रोडवेज बस में नियमित रूप से सफर करते हैं अथवा कहीं जाने की तैयारी में है तो परिचालक को किराया राशि देने के बाद टिकट अवश्य लें।यदि सफर के दौरान चैकिंग दल के निरीक्षण के समय आप पर टिकट नहीं मिली तो आपसे बस के प्रारंभिक प्रस्थान स्थल से लेकर चैकिंग स्थल तक का किराया और जुर्माना राशि वसूल की जाएगी। इस संबंध में रोडवेज के प्रबंध निदेशक ने आदेश जारी कर दिए है। वही, जांच में परिचालक की लापरवाही पर उसका स्थानांतरण होगा। साथ ही चैकिंग दल से अभद्रता पर एफआईआर तक दर्ज होगी।अब रोडवेज बस में निरीक्षण के दौरान दल को परिचालक को अपना परिचय पत्र दिखाकर परिचय देना होगा। निरीक्षण दल में शामिल सभी कर्मी वाहन ही चैकिंग करेंगे। परिचालक को किसी भी परिस्थिति में वाहन से नीचे नहीं उतारे और परिचालक को निरीक्षण दल के वाहन के पास न बुलाए।निरीक्षण के दौरान बिना टिकट यात्रा करते पाए जाने वाले सभी यात्रियों से नियमानुसार अधिभार राशि वसूल की जाए, चाहे ऐसे यात्रियों द्वारा परिचालक को किराया राशि का भुगतान निरीक्षण से पूर्व कर दिया गया हो या नहीं किया गया हो। बिना वैद्य टिकट/ पास के यात्रा करने वाले यात्रियों से जितनी दूरी की यात्रा उनके द्वारा कर ली गई है,उतनी दूरी का किराया लिया जाए। यदि मामला न्यायालय में जाता है तो यात्री को एक माह की कैद और 250 रुपए का जुर्माना भी देना पड़ सकता है। इस संबंध में हिंडौन आगार के मुख्य प्रबंधक ने बताया कि आदेशों की पालना की जा रही है।3 माह में बदलना होगा निरीक्षण दल के वाहन का चालक निरीक्षण के दौरान यातायात निरीक्षण के बोलेरो चालक के मोबाइल को निरीक्षण के समय जब्त किया जाएगा। प्रत्येक तीन माह में चालक को बदलना होगा। रोडवेज अफसर कम आय देने वाले परिचालकों को चिह्नित कर नियमानुसार कार्रवाई करेंगे।मुख्य प्रबंधकों को करना होगा40 बसों का निरीक्षण राजस्थान रोडवेज प्रबंधन ने प्रदेश के सभी आगारों को बड़े और छोटे आगार की श्रेणी में बांटा है। बड़े आगारों के मुख्य प्रबंधक माह में 21 दिन और कुल 30 बसें रात्रि और प्रात: कालीन चैक करनी होगी। जबकि छोटे आगारों के चीफ मैनेजर को माह में 10 दिन और कुल 40 रोडवेज बसों की जांच करनी होगी।

