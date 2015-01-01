पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बैठक:भाजपा की बैठक में नप चुनावों में विजय का लिया संकल्प

गंगापुर सिटी3 घंटे पहले
भारतीय जनता पार्टी की नगर परिषद चुनाव 2020 की तैयारी के संबंध में बैठक बाइपास स्थित पूर्व विधायक मानसिंह गुर्जर के निवास पर आयोजित की गई। बैठक में मुख्य अतिथि के रूप में भाजपा प्रदेश उपाध्यक्ष मुकेश दाधीच, विशिष्ट अतिथि सह प्रभारी नारायण मीणा, भाजपा जिलाध्यक्ष डॉ. भरत मथुरिया, मंडल प्रभारी हनुमंत दीक्षित, पूर्व विधायक मानसिंह गुर्जर रहे। बैठक को संबोधित करते हुए भाजपा प्रदेश उपाध्यक्ष व संभाग प्रभारी मुकेश दाधीच ने कहा कि देश-प्रदेश में जिस प्रकार से भाजपा को विजय मिली है, गंगापुर में भी जनता कांग्रेस के शासन से त्रस्त हो चुकी है और एक बार फिर भाजपा नगर परिषद का बोर्ड बनाकर हैट्रिक बनाएगी।

उन्होंने कहा कि कांग्रेस के जंगलराज में जिस प्रकार लूट, दुष्कर्म, नकबजनी की घटनाएं हो रही है, साथ ही किसान, नौजवान, मजदूर अपने आप को ठगा महसूस कर रहे हैं। इसी के चलते गंगापुर में भी भाजपा का परचम लहरेगा। साथ ही उन्होंने कार्यकर्ताओं को टिकट वितरण में पारदर्शिता का भरोसा दिलाते हुए कहा कि स्थानीय मजबूत कार्यकर्ता एवं सामाजिक समीकरणों के तहत सभी को साथ लेते हुए टिकट वितरण किया जाएगा। जिले के संगठन प्रभारी नारायण मीणा ने कहा कि भाजपा कार्यकर्ताओं को अपनी पार्टी व अपने नेता पर गर्व है और प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने कार्यकर्ताओं को सम्मान दिलाया है। कांग्रेस शासन में देश को इस प्रकार का सम्मान कभी नहीं मिला। पूर्व विधायक मानसिंह गुर्जर ने कहा कि पिछले 2 साल से गंगापुर का विकास अवरुद्ध हो गया है, चारों ओर भ्रष्टाचार का बोलबाला है। उन्होंने कहा कि जनता को भयमुक्त होकर व विश्वास के साथ भाजपा के साथ आना चाहिए। उन्होंने कहा कि नगर परिषद चुनाव में कांग्रेस को परास्त कर भाजपा का बोर्ड बनाएंगे। पार्टी के जिलाध्यक्ष डॉ. भरत मथुरिया ने सभी का आभार जताते हुए कार्यकर्ताओं से एकजुट होकर चुनाव में विजय प्राप्त करने का आह्वान किया। कार्यक्रम का संचालन जिला महामंत्री मनोज बंसल ने किया। कार्यक्रम के दौरान मंडल अध्यक्ष वीरू पुजारी, उपाध्यक्ष रामसिंह खटाना, सुशील दिक्षित, एडवोकेट नवीन शर्मा, महामंत्री मिथलेश व्यास और सैकड़ों की संख्या में आवेदनकर्ताओं के रूप में पार्टी के कार्यकर्ता उपस्थित थे।

