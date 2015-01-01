पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मुख्यमंत्री के नाम एडीएम को सौंपा ज्ञापन:नीम का थाना में दूल्हा-दुल्हन गोलीकांड प्रकरण में पीडि़त परिवार को मिले न्याय

गंगापुर सिटी4 घंटे पहले
शहर के लोगों ने बुधवार को एडीएम नवरत्न कोली को मुख्यमंत्री के नाम ज्ञापन देकर नीम का थाना में दुल्हा-दुल्हन गोलीकांड प्रकरण में पीडि़त परिवार को न्याय दिलाने की मांग की है।

ज्ञापन देने आए लोगों ने बताया कि सीकर जिला में 12 दिसंबर को दुल्हा-दुल्हन विदा होकर वधु पक्ष से वर पक्ष के घर जाने के लिए रवाना हुए। इस दौरान कुछ बदमाशों की गैंग ने रास्ते में गाड़ी रोक कर दुल्हन के अपहरण का प्रयास किया लेकिन इसमें बदमाशों को सफलता नहीं मिली। गाड़ी के ड्राइवर ने सूझबूझ और तत्परता दिखाते हुए गाड़ी को वहां से भगाया लेकिन जब बदमाशों को सफलता नहीं मिली तो दुल्हा-दुल्हन पर फायरिंग कर दी। हालांकि गाड़ी को ड्राइवर ने साहस का परिचय देते हुए नीम का थाना डिप्टी एसपी कार्यालय में घुसा दिया और इस तरह एक बड़ी घटना को होने से बचाया लेकिन इस फायरिंग की घटना में दुल्हा-दुल्हन को गोली लग गई जिससे वे गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गए और दोनों को गंभीर हालत में जयपुर रेफर कर दिया।

उन्होंने बताया कि इस मामले में पूर्व में ही पुलिस को 15 दिन पहले ही अवगत कराया साथ ही बदमाशों की गैंग द्वारा की गई वारदातों के संबंध में लिखित में शिकायत की लेकिन शिकायत के बावजूद कोई भी कार्रवाई नहीं की गई। उन्होंने मुख्यमंत्री से इस संबंध में शिकायत करते हुए बदमाशों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई करने, पीडि़त परिवार को सरकारी नौकरी व उचित मुआवजा देने की मांग की। इस मौके पर सीताराम गुर्जर, राजेंद्र सैनी, मानसिंह बंदरपुरा, राजेन्द्र गंगाजी की कोठी, मनमोहन सलारपुर, भरतलाल हबीबपुर, मनोज बालाजी, महेश महुंकला, घनश्याम सैनी, राजकुमार, हरकेश डीलर, विक्रम सलारपुर आदि सदस्य मौजूद थे।

