धारा 144 की मांग:वायरस के संक्रमण को देखते हुए गंगापुर में भी लगाई जाएं धारा 144

गंगापुर सिटी4 घंटे पहले
अंतर्राष्ट्रीय ब्राह्मण महासभा प्रदेशाध्यक्ष महेश तिवारी ने एसडीएम अनिल कुमार और कलेक्टर नन्नूमल पहाड़िया को ज्ञापन भेजकर गंगापुर शहर सहित आसपास के क्षेत्र में धारा 144 लगाने की मांग की है। उन्होंने बताया कि शहर में विगत दिवस कोरोना वायरस संक्रमित मरीजों की संख्या में काफी इजाफा हुआ है। शुक्रवार को गंगापुर में करीब 30 कोरोना वायरस संक्रमित केस सामने आए हैं। ऐसे में संक्रमण की भयावहता को देखते हुए गंगापुर शहर में धारा 144 लगाया जाना जरूरी है। साथ ही आमजन को इस वायरस से बचाने के लिए मास्क लगाने और सेनिटाइजर का उपयोग करने के लिए जागरूक करने की भी आवश्यकता है। उन्होंने आमजन को सरकारी गाइडलाइन का भी कठोरता से पालन करवाने के लिए प्रेरित किया ताकि इस वायरस से लोगोंको बचाया जा सकें।

