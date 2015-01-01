पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रोष - इंटरनेट सेवा बाधित:यातयात साधनों के साथ इंटरनेट सेवा बाधित, लोग परेशान

गंगापुर सिटी4 घंटे पहले
  • इंटरनेट सेवा बहाल करने के लिए एसडीएम कार्यालय के सामने प्रदर्शन

यातायात संसाधनों बस, ट्रेनों के बंद होने के अलावा इंटरनेट सेवाएं ठप होने से न केवल विद्यार्थी वर्ग बल्कि व्यापार, दुकानदार और आमजन सहित हर वर्ग परेशान है। मंगलवार को इस संबंध में युवाओं ने एसडीएम अनिल चौधरी को ज्ञापन देकर यातायात संसाधनों का संचालन बहाल करने और इंटरनेट सेवाएं शुरु करवाने की मांग की।युवाओं ने बताया कि गंगापुर उपखंड में विगत 11 दिनों से इंटरनेट पर पाबंदी लगा रखी है, जिसके कारण प्रतियोगी परीक्षाओं की तैयारी करने और ऑनलाइन पढ़ाई करने वाले छात्रों, व्यवसायी वर्ग से जुड़े व्यापारी-दुकानदार सहित आमजन परेशान है। सभी को इंटरनेट के अभाव में काफी समस्याओं का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। कई का तो इंटरनेट के अभाव में रोजगार भी बंद हो गया।गुर्जर आंदोलन के कारण सवाई माधोपुर जिले में इंटरनेट पर प्रशासन की ओर से पाबंदी लगाई जिसे अभी तक नहीं हटाया गया। वर्तमान में प्रतियोगी परीक्षाओं का आयोजन भी सरकार द्वारा किया जा रहा है जिसके कारण छात्र व छात्राएं प्रतियोगिता परीक्षा की तैयारी करने में असमर्थ दिख रहे हैं। कोरोना काल में एक मात्र ऑनलाइन क्लास का मार्ग ही छात्रों के पास बचा हुआ था लेकिन अब इंटरनेट पर लगी इस पाबंदी ने छात्रों के समक्ष समस्या खड़ी कर दी है। आने वाले विगत 10 दिनों में प्रदेश व अन्य राज्यों में कई प्रतियोगी परीक्षाएं होंगी लेकिन अब इन परीक्षाओं की छात्र कैसे तैयारी करें, यह समस्या उनके सामने खड़ी है। इतना ही नहीं आंदोलन के कारण यातायात संसाधनों के बंद होने से आवागमन की भी समस्या विगत कई दिनों से बनी हुई है। उन्होंने एसडीएम से आमजन की परेशानी को देखते हुए उक्त समस्याओं के समाधान की मांग की है।ज्ञापन देने वालों में छात्रनेता नागेश कुमार शर्मा, शिवम दीक्षित, समाजसेवी लियाकत अली, मृगांक शर्मा, शुभम शर्मा, विनायक शर्मा, कुणाल जैमिनी, नीरज सोनी, सिद्धार्थ दीक्षित, हर्षित शर्मा, यश अग्रवाल, रमन पंवार, प्रज्ज्वल मीणा, केशव शर्मा, यशवेन्द्र बैंसला, विष्णु सैनी, नरहरि शर्मा सहित दर्जनों छात्र व युवा मौजूद थे।

