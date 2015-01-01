पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अभियान:लैब टेक्नीशियन टीम ने लिए जेल प्रहरी एवं कैदियों के रेंडम सैंपल

गंगापुर सिटी3 घंटे पहले
  • 13 जेल प्रहरी एवं अधिकारी तथा 50 कैदियों के सैंपल लिए

एक और जहां आम जनता दीपावली की तैयारियों में मशगूल है तो वहीं दूसरी ओर चिकित्सा कर्मी अपने घर परिवार से दूर रहकर कोरोना नियंत्रण के लिए भरसक प्रयास कर रहे हैं। इसी की एक बानगी शुक्रवार को गंगापुर सिटी फव्वारा चौक स्थित जेल में दिखाई दी। चिकित्सा टीम ने आज फव्वारा चौक स्थित जेल परिसर में 63 जेल प्रहरियों एवं कैदियों के कोरोना के रेंडम सैंपल लिए।

चिकित्सा टीम डॉ. विजेंद्र गुप्ता के नेतृत्व में जेल परिसर पहुंची। चिकित्सा टीम में लैब टेक्नीशियन दीपक गोयल तथा राकेश योगी सम्मिलित थे। डॉ. विजेंद्र गुप्ता ने बताया कि इस दौरान टीम ने कुल 63 व्यक्तियों के सैंपल लिए, जिनमें से 13 जेल प्रहरी एवं अधिकारी तथा 50 कैदियों के सैंपल लिए गए। इस अवसर पर जेल प्रभारी बदनसिंह, मेल नर्स सेकंड गयूर अहमद तथा डॉ. भरत गोयल भी उपस्थित थे।जेल प्रभारी बदन सिंह ने चिकित्सा टीम की प्रशंसा करते हुए कहा कि प्रतिकूल परिस्थितियों में कार्य करने वाले चिकित्सा कर्मियों की कार्यप्रणाली से बहुत प्रभावित हैं उन्होंने चिकित्सा कर्मियों की कार्य के प्रति संवेदना की सराहना की।

डॉ. विजेंद्र गुप्ता ने बताया कि इस अवसर पर सभी जेल स्टाफ ने उन्हें उनकी टीम को पूर्ण सहयोग प्रदान किया। लैब टेक्नीशियन दीपक गोयल ने समस्त जेल स्टाफ को धन्यवाद देते हुए कहा कि सभी ने सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग की पूर्ण पालना करते हुए अपने सैंपल दिलवाए। इस अवसर पर डॉ. विजेंद्र गुप्ता ने सभी को दीपावली की शुभकामनाएं दी तथा साथ ही कोरोना मुक्त गंगापुर का निश्चय किया।

