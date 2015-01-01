पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लोक अदालत आज:लोक अदालत आज, आपसी रजामंदी से होगा मामलों का निपटारा

गंगापुर सिटी4 घंटे पहले
जिला विधिक सेवा प्राधिकरण सवाई माधोपुर की ओर से राष्ट्रीय लोक अदालत का आयोजन शनिवार को सुबह दस से शाम पांच बजे तक किया जाएगा। राष्ट्रीय लोक अदालत अपर जिला एवं सेशन न्यायालय सहित सभी न्यायालय परिसरों में लगाई जाएगी। इसकी सभी तैयारियां कर ली गई हंै।तालुका विधिक सेवा प्राधिकरण अध्यक्ष रेखा चौधरी ने बताया कि राष्ट्रीय लोक अदालत के माध्यम से सभी पक्षकारों को आपसी विवादों के शांतिपूर्ण निपटारे का अवसर प्रदान किया गया है।इन प्रकरणों में राजीनामा योग्य फौजदारी प्रकरण, धारा138 परक्राम्य विलेख अधिनियम (एन.आई.एक्ट), बैंक रिकवरी मामले, एमएसीटी मामले, पारिवारिक विवाद, श्रम विवाद, भूमि अधिग्रहण मामले, मोटर वाहन दुर्घटना दावा, श्रम विवाद, बिजली चोरी व पानी के बिलसंबंधी राजीनामा योग्य मामलों की सुनवाई होगी। साथ ही लोक अदालत में अन्य सिविल मामले शामिल किए गए हंै।एडीजे रेखा चौधरी ने बताया कि नवीन मुकदमों का भी मुकदमा पेश करने से पहले ही लोक अदालत में निस्तारण किया जा सकेगा। आमजन लोक अदालत का महत्व समझें व आपसी समझाइश से विवादों को सुलझाएं। इससे समय और धन दोनों की ही बचत होती है।अतिरिक्त मुख्य न्यायिक मजिस्ट्रेट ने दी मानव अधिकारों की जानकारी सवाई माधोपुर | मानव अधिकार दिवस के अवसर पर सूरवाल गांव में विधिक जागरूकता शिविर का आयोजन किया गया।इस शिविर में अतिरिक्त मुख्य न्यायिक मजिस्ट्रेट सवाई माधोपुर सानुज कुलश्रेष्ठ ने उपस्थित आमजन को उनके मौलिक कर्त्तव्य, मानव अधिकार, सामाजिक बुराइयों के दुष्प्रभाव, बेटी बचाओ-बेटी पढ़ाओ, महिलाओं को आत्मनिर्भर बनाना आदि के बारे में विस्तार से जानकारी दी गई। इस अवसर पर कई ग्रामीण मौजूद थे।

