शुभ कार्य पर बैन:मलमास आज से, अब 4 माह बाद गूंजेगी शहनाई

गंगापुर सिटी28 मिनट पहले
फाइल फोटो
  • अब अगले साल-2021 में होंगी शादियां, 21 अप्रैल से रामनवमी के शुभ मुहूर्त से शुरू होंगे विवाह

पहले कोरोना लॉकडाउन की गाइडलाइन, फिर देवउठनी तक शादी ब्याह पर विराम और अब एक बार फिर से चार महीने तक शादियों की धूम देखने को नहीं मिलेगी। 11 दिसंबर को आखिरी विवाह शुभ मुहूर्त था और मंगलवार से मलमास शुरू होने के कारण अब लोगों की शादी के लिए चार महीने का इंतजार करना पड़ेगा।

अगले साल 2021 में शादियां 21 अप्रैल से रामनवमी के शुभ मुहूर्त से शुरू होंगी। 21 अप्रैल रामनवमी का अबूझ सावा रहेगा। वहीं 25 अप्रैल से विवाह आदि शुभ कार्य दुबारा शुरू होंगे, जो देवशयनी एकादशी तक जारी रहेंगे। पं.रामेश्वर शास्त्री ने बताया कि आगामी मलमास के साथ ही गुरु, शुक्र का तारा इसी अवधि में अस्त होगा। तारा अस्त होने पर सनातन पद्धति व शास्त्र मर्यादा के अनुसार शुभ कार्य नहीं किए जाते।

इससे आगे के समय 16 दिसंबर 2020 से 18 अप्रैल 2021 तक किसी भी प्रकार के मांगलिक कार्य नहीं हो सकेंगे, केवल बीच में दो अबूझ मुहूर्त बसंत पंचमी 16 फरवरी और फुलेरा दोज 15 मार्च 2021 में आएगी, जिसमें स्वयं सिद्ध अबूझ मुहूर्त होने से अति आवश्यक होने पर विवाह आदि कार्य किए जा सकेंगे।

उन्होंने बताया कि सनातन परंपरानुसार देवशयनी एकादशी से देवउठनी एकादशी तक चार माह शुभ मुहूर्त नहीं रहते। इसलिए 2020 में शादियों के लिए लोगों को चार महीने का इंतजार करना पड़ा था, जिसकी वजह से लोगों को 12 दिन ही विवाह के लिए शुभ मुहूर्त मिले थे।

25 अप्रैल से फिर बजेंगी शहनाइयां, होंगे शुभ कार्य
शास्त्रानुसार चार माह बाद 25 अप्रैल से विवाह आदि शुभ कार्य फिर से शुरू होने के बाद दुबारा शहनाइयां गुंजेंगी, जो लगातार आषाढ़ शुक्ला एकादशी, देवशयनी ग्यारस, 20 जुलाई 21 तक चलेंगे, फिर चार माह के लिए शुभ कार्यों पर प्रतिबंध लग जाएगा।

क्या हैं मलमास

पं.रामेश्वर शास्त्री के अनुसार जब सूर्य गुरु ग्रह की धनु राशि में विचरण करते है, तब उस अवधि को मलमास कहा जाता है व इस अवधि में विवाह मुंडन, गृह प्रवेश, प्राण प्रतिष्ठा आदि के मांगलिक कार्य नहीं होते हैं। इस बार 15 दिसंबर को सूर्यदेव रात्रि में 9:33 बजे धनु राशि में प्रवेश करेंगे, जिसके साथ ही मलमास का आरंभ हो जाएगा। 15 दिसंबर से 14 जनवरी-2021 तक धनु संक्राति, 15 मार्च-21 से 14 अप्रैल-21 तक मीन संक्राति के कारण मलमास रहेगा।

