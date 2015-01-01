पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

चुनाव प्रचार:मजदूर संघ समर्थित उम्मीदवारों ने विभिन्न डिपो में जाकर किया चुनाव प्रचार

गंगापुर सिटी4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

वेस्ट सेंट्रल रेलवे मजदूर संघ समर्थित उम्मीदवार सोमवार को जनशताब्दी एक्सप्रेस से गंगापुर सिटी पहुंचे। जहां पर रेल कर्मचारियों ने उनका जोरदार स्वागत किया।संघ प्रवक्ता बीएस गुर्जर ने बताया कि गंगापुर सिटी से मलारना तक लालपुर उमरी, टटवाड़ा, निमोदा सहित गंगापुर सिटी की विभिन्न डिपो टीआरडी पावर हाउस आईडब्ल्यू नॉर्थ ऑफिस सिग्नल रेलवे हॉस्पिटल टेलीकॉम ऑफिस लॉबी स्टेशन परिसर में जाकर उम्मीदवारों ने कोरोना एडवाइजरी की पालना करते हुए मतदाताओं से मत मजदूर संघ के पक्ष में देने की अपील की।मजदूर संघ समर्थित उम्मीदवार महेंद्र सिंह खींची अरुण शर्मा ने रेल कर्मचारियों को संबोधित करते हुए कहा कि जयपुर बैंक की भांति जेसी बैंक के सदस्यों को भी उपहार देना सुनिश्चित किया जाएगा। तुग़लकाबाद में नई शाखा खोली जाएगी रेल कर्मचारियों को दिए जाने वाले लोन पर ब्याज दर को कम किया जाएगा। रेल कर्मचारियों की पुत्री के विवाह के लिए दिए जाने वाले लोन की राशि 20 लाखसे बढ़ाकर 50 लाख की जाएगी। बैंक में व्याप्त भ्रष्टाचार को मिटाकर वीआईपी कल्चर को खत्म करना हमारी प्राथमिकता रहेगी। इस मौके पर उप मंडल सचिव डीके शर्मा, केंद्रीय कार्यकारिणी सदस्य पीसी मीणा, शाखा युवा नेता चेतराम मीना टीटीई, अध्यक्ष जी एल मीणा, शाखा सचिव आमीन गद्दी, शाखा अध्यक्ष समय सिंह मीणा, कार्यकारी अध्यक्ष बीएस चौहान, रामचरण गुर्जर, कोषाध्यक्ष भंवर सिंह कठेरिया, अशोक मीणा, दीवान सिंह गुर्जर, सत्येंद्र यादव, श्रीनिवास मीणा, करतार सिंह, जीएस खटाना, शेर सिंह मीणा, चेतराम मीणा, ऋषिकेश मीणा, शमशाद खान, लोकेंद्र सिंह, किशन सिंह सहित सैकड़ों रेल कर्मचारी मौजूद थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंयूट्यूब से सीखी एरोबिक्स की ट्रेनिंग, मां-बहन थीं पहली क्लाइंट, अब कमाती हैं लाख रुपए महीना - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें