दीपोत्सव:धनतेरस पर बाजारों में धन बरसा, शहर रोशनी से नहाया

गंगापुर सिटी3 घंटे पहले
  • शादी-विवाह के मुहूर्त शुरू होने के कारण इस बार लोगों ने सोने-चांदी की खरीद काे तरजीह दी

धनतेरस पर शुक्रवार को बाजार खरीदारों से अटे रहे और शहरी व ग्रामीण क्षेत्र के लोगों मे खरीदारी के प्रति जबर्दस्त उत्साह दिखाई दिया। इस वर्ष धनतेरस का पर्व शुक्रवार को था, इससे पहले कई लोगों ने गुरुवार को भी धनतेरस पर्व मनाया। अन्य दिनों की अपेक्षा धनतेरस पर शुक्रवार के दिन जल्दी ही बाजार सज गए थे।

धनतेरस पर्व के कारण ग्राहकों की आवाजाही सुबह से ही शुरू हो गई थी जो देर शाम तक जारी रही। दोपहर तक बाजारों में ग्रामीण क्षेत्र के ग्राहकों की रेलमपेल देखी गई। वहीं दोपहर बाद शहर के लोग खरीदारी करने के लिए निकले। वैसे तो लोगों ने धनतेरस पर्व पर सभी प्रकार के सामानों की खरीदारी की लेकिन बाजार भाव कम होने के कारण सोने चांदी की चमक के आगे सभी की खरीदारी फीकी रही। एक तरफ पुरानी परंपरा के चलते वहीं दूसरी तरफ दीपावली के साथ ही शादी-विवाह के मुहूर्त शुरू होने के कारण इस बार लोगों ने सोने-चांदी की खरीद काे अधिक तरजीह दी।

दीपावली की पूर्व संध्या पर सजे बाजार

लोगों ने पूजन के लिए लक्ष्मी जी का पान्ना, खील व बताशे, दीपकों की बिक्री हुई तो कहीं पशुओं को सजाने की सामग्री भी लोगों ने खरीदी। लोगों की भीड़ का आलम यह था कि वाहनों का निकलना तो दूर पैदल निकलना भी मुश्किल हो गया। भीड़ के कारण जगह-जगह जाम की स्थिति पैदा हो गई।

सबसे अधिक खरीदारी बर्तनों व इलेक्ट्रॉनिक आयटमों की हुई जिसमें एलसीडी, एलईडी, टीवी, फ्रिज व वाशिंग मशीन आदि शामिल हैं। रेडिमेड कपड़ाें का बाजार भी गर्म रहा। लोगों ने शगुन के तौर पर बर्तन खरीदे और खरीदारी का सिलसिला देर शाम तक चलता रहा। घरों पर सजावट के लिए लोगों ने गुलदस्ते, फूलों से निर्मित फल, बिजली से जलने वाली सजावटी रोशनी आदि सजावटी सामानाें की जमकर खरीदारी की। हलवाई और मिष्ठानों की दुकानों पर भी काफी संख्या में लोगों की भीड़ नजर आई। इस दौरान लोगों ने तरह तरह की मिठाइयों की खरीद की। इसके अलावा लोगों ने घर गृहस्थी में काम आने वाले जरूरी आयटमों की खरीद की।

एटीएम के बाहर लंबी कतार
धनतेरस के साथ दीपावली पर्व पर घर-गृहस्थी की खरीदारी के चलते लोगों को पैसे की आवश्यकता थी, ऐसे में काफी संख्या में लोग शुक्रवार को बैंक पहुंचे जबकि काफी संख्या में लोग एटीएम। बैंक और एटीएम में पैसे के लेन-देन के लिए लोगों की भीड़ रही। एटीएम के बाहर तो लोगों की अच्छी खासी लंबी लाइन लग गई, लोगों को घंटों तक अपनी बारी का इंतजार करना पड़ा।

पटाखों की खरीद पर लगी रोक
इस बार कोविड-19 के बढ़ते संक्रमण के खतरे को देखते हुए सरकार ने शहर ही नहीं बल्कि पूरे प्रदेशभर में पटाखों पर रोक लगा दी। यह पहली बार है जब न केवल पटाखों की बिक्री पर रोक थी बल्कि इनके उपयोग पर भी पूरी तरह प्रतिबंध था। यदि कोई पटाखों की बिक्री करता है या फिर पटाखों का उपयोग करता है तो सरकार ने इसके लिए बाकायदा जुर्माने का प्रावधान किया है।

