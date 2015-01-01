पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना काल में अच्छी खबर:गंगापुरसिटी अस्पताल में हर बेड पर मिलेगी रोगियों को आक्सीजन, प्लांट का काम शुरू

गंगापुर सिटीएक घंटा पहले
गंगापुर सिटी। प्लांट का निर्माण शुरू।
  • पूरे अस्पताल में पहले ही ऑक्सीजन लाइन बिछाई जा चुकी है

सब कुछ हुआ तो आने वाले दिनों में सामान्य चिकित्सालय में रोगियों को बेड टू बेड ऑक्सीजन मिल सकेंगी। खुशी की बात यह है कि अब गैस गंगापुर सिटी के सामान्य चिकित्सालय में ही बनाई जाएगी और बाद में यहीं से मरीजों को बेड तक सुविधा मिल सकेगी। इसके लिए अटल उद्यान के सामने ऑक्सीजन प्लांट बनाने का भवन निर्माण का कार्य शुरु हो गया है। 15-20 दिन के अंदर अस्पताल में गैस बनना शुरु हो जाएगी। इसके लिए मशीनें भी आ गई हैं। अब ऑक्सीजन की न तो कमी आएगी ना ही सिलेंडर खरीदने पड़ेगें अब ऑक्सीजन की न तो कमी आएगी और न ही अस्पताल प्रशासन को उनके लिए सिलेंडर खरीदने पड़ेंगे। इतना ही नहीं स्टाफ को सिलेंडर उठाकर बेड तक पहुंचाने की भी जरूरत नहीं पड़ेगी। इसके लिए राष्ट्रीय स्वास्थ्य मिशन के तहत सामान्य चिकित्सालय में ऑक्सीजन का प्लांट लगाया जा रहा है।

अब तक ऑक्सीजन की आवश्यकता पड़ने पर सिलेंडर लेकर रोगी के पास आना पड़ रहा था लेकिन पूरे अस्पताल में ऑक्सीजन लाइन बिछाने का काम पूरा हो गया है। आईसीयू व मातृ एवं शिशु इकाई सहित पूरे अस्पताल के वार्डों में ऑक्सीजन सिस्टम लगाया जा चुका है। हाल ही में राज्य सरकार ने इसकी स्वीकृति जारी होने के बाद पूरे अस्पताल में ऑक्सीजन लाइन बिछाने का काम पूरा हो गया है। इसमें सर्जिकल, मेडिकल व नए आईसीयू सहित अन्य वार्डों में यह लाइन बिछाई जा चुकी है। इसके अलावा आपातकालीन कक्ष में भी लाइन फिट हो चुकी है। पहले रोगी के पास लाना पड़ रहा था। सेंट्रल ऑक्सीजन सिस्टम से बेड पर ही रोगी को ऑक्सीजन लगाई जा सकेगी। इससे सिलेंडर को लाने में लगने वाले समय की बचत होगी और रोगी को तुरंत राहत मिल सकेगी। सामान्य चिकित्सालय में हर माह 80 सिलेंडर जयपुर से भरवाकर लाना पड़ता था। इस हिसाब से एक महीने में हजारों रुपए खर्च होते थे लेकिन आक्सीजन का प्लांट लगने से समय के साथ-साथ पैसों की बचत भी होगी।

पूरे अस्पताल में बिछाई तांबे की पाइप लाइन
अस्पताल में आक्सीजन का प्लांट लगने के साथ ही पूरे अस्पताल परिसर में तांबे की पाइप लाइन बिछाई जा चुकी है। साथ ही प्रत्येक बेड तक इस पाइप लाइन को पहुंचाकर एक प्वांइट बनाया जाएगा। प्लांट में आक्सीजन बनने के साथ ही इन पाइपों में लगातार आक्सीजन रहेगी। किसी बेड पर मरीज को आक्सीजन की ज़रुरत पड़ेगी तो सीधे प्वाइंट से ऑक्सीजन ले सकेंगे।

ऑक्सीजन सिस्टम आईसीयू व मातृ एवं शिशु इकाई सहित पूरे अस्पताल में लाइन बिछाई जा चुकी है। अटल उद्यान के पास ऑक्सीजन गैस बनेगी। इसके लिए भवन का निर्माण कार्य शुरू हो गया है। इसके अलावा ऑक्सीजन बनाने की मशीन भी आ चुकी है। 15 से 20 दिन में अस्पताल में गैस बनना शुरू हो जाएगा। इस सिस्टम से बेड टू बेड पर ही रोगी को ऑक्सीजन मिल जाएगी। इसके लिए सिलेंडर लाने की आवश्यकता नहीं रहेगी।
डॉ. दिनेश कुमार गुप्ता, पीएमओ

