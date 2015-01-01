पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आमजन परेशान:पुरानी अनाज मंडी सोसायटी के पास गंदगी से आमजन परेशान

गंगापुर सिटी3 घंटे पहले
पुरानी अनाज मंडी सोसायटी के पास गंदगी से आमजन परेशान है। बार बार शिकायत के बावजूद गंदगी की समस्या का समाधान नहीं हो रहा है। सोसायटी के आसपास दुकानदार और रहने वाले लोगों ने बताया कि सोसायटी के पास सफाई व्यवस्था पूरी तरह से गड़बड़ा गई है। नगर परिषद का सफाई के प्रति कोई ध्यान नहीं है।

हालत यह है कि जगह-जगह गंदगी और कचरे के ढ़ेर लगे हैं। इतना ही नहीं पास में ही शौचालय बना हुआ है लेकिन इसकी साफ-सफाई की ओर किसी का कोई ध्यान नहीं है और शौचालय पूरी तरह से सड़ांध मार रहा है। साथ ही इसके आसपास गंदगी कचरे का साम्राज्य है। उन्होंने बताया कि कई बार शौचालय के अलावा आसपास के इलाके में साफ-सफाई की मांग की गई लेकिन कोई नतीजा नहीं हुआ और समस्या जस की तस बनी हुई है।

