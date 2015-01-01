पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अग्रिम बुकिंग के लिए भीड़:धनतेरस पर मैसी ट्रैक्टर्स की अग्रिम बुकिंग के लिए भीड़

गंगापुर सिटी4 घंटे पहले
गहलोत ट्रैक्टर्स प्रा.लि. के तत्वाधान में मैसी ट्रैक्टरों की अग्रिम बुकिंग का काम इन दिनों जोरों पर चल रहा है। दीपावली के पावन पर्व से पहले धनतेरस को किसानों ने अपने ट्रैक्टरों की बुकिंग करा ली है। किसानों की सुविधा को ध्यान में रखते हुए ट्रैक्टरों की डिलीवरी की तैयारी शुरू कर दी है। निदेशक सीएल सैनी ने बताया कि इस बार किसानों में ट्रैक्टरों की खरीद को लेकर भारी जोश है।उन्होनें बताया गंगापुर सिटी, सवाई माधोपुर, खंडार, हिंडौन, करौली, बौंली, चौथ का बरवाड़ा में आगामी धनतेरस के लिए बुकिंग का काम जोरों से चल रहा है, धनतेरस के दिन भी मौके पर सभी फाइनेंस कंपनी के प्रतिनिधि मौजूद रहेंगे। कंपनी जीएम महेश सैनी ने बताया कि इस समय कंपनी ट्रैक्टरों पर स्कीम चल रही है, इसके अंतर्गत मैसी 1035 सुपर प्लस (टनर मॉडल) ट्रैक्टर की कीमत 5,25,925, मैसी 241 डीआई पीडी ट्रैक्टर की कीमत 5,99,999 एवं मैसी 5118 ट्रैक्टर की कीमत 2,85,985 रखी गई है। इस स्कीम में किसानों को कम से कम 60,000 से 80,000 रुपए का फायदा हो रहा है। बौंली के डीलर सुमन एंटरप्राइजेज के प्रोपराइटर प्रहलाद सैनी ने बताया कि उनके यहां दर्जनों किसानों ने धनतेरस के लिए ट्रैक्टरों की एडवांस बुकिंग करा ली है।

