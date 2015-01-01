पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

मेरिट छात्रवृति:सीबीएसई में एकल बेटी के लिए छात्रवृति आवेदन की अंतिम तिथि 21 तक बढ़ाई

गंगापुर सिटी4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • कक्षा 11वीं और 12वीं में अध्ययनरत बालिकाएं होंगी लाभान्वित

केन्द्रीय माध्यमिक शिक्षा बोर्ड ने अपनी मेरिट छात्रवृति योजनाओं के लिए सीबीएसई से संबद्ध विद्यालयों से वर्ष 2020 में 10वीं कक्षा उत्तीर्ण करने वाले पात्र छात्राओं के लिए ऑनलाइन करने की अंतिम तिथि बढ़ाकर 21 दिसंबर कर दी है।

इन योजनाओं में 12वीं कक्षा के लिए एकल बालिका संतान सीबीएसई योग्यता छात्रवृति योजना 2020 और एकल बालिका संतान 10वीं पास के लिए सीबीएसई योग्यता छात्रवृति योजना, 2019 के नवीनीकरण के लिए ऑनलाइन आवेदन शामिल है। जानकारी के अनुसार दोनों योजनाओं का विवरण, पात्रता की शर्तें तथा आवेदन फॉर्म सीबीएसई आधिकारिक वेबसाइट के छात्रवृति लिंक पर उपलब्ध करवाया गया है। सीबीएसई मेरिट छात्रवृति योजना का उद्देश्य का उन मेधावी छात्राओं को प्रोत्साहित करना है, जो अपने माता पिता की इकलौती संतान है। छात्रा को 60 प्रतिशत या इससे अधिक अंकों के साथ सीबीएसई कक्षा 10 की परीक्षा उत्तीर्ण होना आवश्यक है। इसके साथ ही छात्रा कक्षा 11वीं में अध्ययनरत हो तथा 1500 रुपए प्रति माह से अधिक शिक्षण शुल्क देय नहीं हो।

छात्रवृति राशि का भुगतान बालिका के खाते में ऑनलाइन किया जाता है। सीबीएसई से संबद्ध स्कूलों से इस साल 10वीं कक्षा उत्तीर्ण करने वाली एकल बालिका संतान छात्राएं ही इस योजना में पात्र होंगी। वहीं, साल 2019 में जिन एकल बालिकाओं ने इस योजना के तहत छात्रवृति प्राप्त की थी, वे इस वर्ष नवीनीकरण के लिए आवेदन कर सकेंगी। नवीनीकरण के लिए पहले ऑनलाइन आवेदन करने के बाद फॉर्म की हार्ड काफी भी 8 जनवरी 2021 तक भेजनी जरूरी है। अंतिम तिथि के बाद प्राप्त हार्ड कापी को स्वीकार नहीं किया जाएगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकिसान बोले- ये कानून कोरोना से भी खतरनाक, हम अपने ही खेत में मजदूर बन जाएंगे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें