चुनाव के लिए नामांकन:भाजपा से शिवरतन और कांग्रेस से रुखसार ने भरा पर्चा

गंगापुर सिटी25 मिनट पहले
  • नप सभापति चुनाव के लिए भरे नामांकन

गंगापुर नगर परिषद के सभापति के निर्वाचन के लिए नाम निर्देशन पत्र प्रस्तुत करने के अंतिम दिन मंगलवार को 2 अभ्यर्थियों द्वारा नामांकन प्रस्तुत किए गए। रिटर्निंग अधिकारी अनिल कुमार चौधरी ने बताया कि नगर परिषद में अध्यक्ष पद के लिए नाम निर्देशन पत्र प्रस्तुत करने के लिए अंतिम दिन मंगलवार को भाजपा और कांग्रेस से एक-एक सहित कुल 2 अभ्यर्थियों द्वारा नामांकन भरे गए।

उन्होंने बताया कि अध्यक्ष के लिए भाजपा की ओर से वार्ड 16 से पार्षद शिवरतन अग्रवाल ने दोपहर 12 बजे नाम निर्देशन पत्र प्रस्तुत किया। शिवरतन पूर्व सभापति संगीता बोहरा, मंडल अध्यक्ष गिरधारी सोनी, जमनालाल वैष्णव, नवीन एडवोकेट, कोशल बोहरा सहित दर्जनों कार्यकर्ताओं के साथ नगर परिषद कार्यालय पहुंचे, जहां उन्होंने भाजपा की ओर से सभापति पद के लिए रिटर्निंग अधिकारी के समक्ष अपना नाम निर्देशन पत्र प्रस्तुत किया।

साथ ही भाजपा की ओर से सिंबल भी जमा करवाया। इसके बाद कांग्रेस की ओर से वार्ड 60 से पार्षद रुखसार बानो द्वारा रिटर्निंग अधिकारी के समक्ष सभापति पद के लिए नाम निर्देशन पत्र प्रस्तुत किया। रुखसार बानो ब्लाक कांग्रेस देहात अध्यक्ष मुकेश शर्मा, निर्दलीय पार्षद मदन पचौरी और अब्दुल बहाव के साथ रिटर्निंग अधिकारी के समक्ष पहुंचे और कांग्रेस की ओर से सभापति पद के लिए पर्चा भरा गया।

