ज्ञापन:निजी विद्यालयों की समस्याओं का किया जाए समाधान, शिक्षा मंत्री और मुख्यमंत्री के नाम एडीएम को सौंपा ज्ञापन

गंगापुर सिटी4 घंटे पहले
स्कूल शिक्षा परिवार से जुड़े निजी स्कूल संचालकों ने बुधवार को उनकी विभिन्न समस्याओं के समाधान की मांग के संबंध में शिक्षा मंत्री और मुख्यमंत्री के नाम एडीएम नवरत्न कोली को ज्ञापन सौंपा। निजी स्कूल संचालकों ने बताया कि कोरोना महामारी के कारण गत 9 माह से स्कूल बंद है, निजी स्कूलों पर ताले लटके हुए है, वहीं अभिभावक बकाया फीस भी नहीं दे रहे, सरकार भी आरटीई की राशी जारी नहीं कर रही है।

कोरोना एडवाइजरी की आड़ में सरकारी स्कूलों ने मनमाने तरीके से प्रवेश दिया और अब ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों एवं शहरी क्षेत्र में भी सरकारी स्कूल बच्चों को बुलाकर गृहकार्य देने के नाम पर शिक्षण कार्य करा रहे है और यदि कोई निजी स्कूल ऐसा करता है तो उसके खिलाफ विभागीय कार्रवाई की जाती है। ऐसे में सरकारी व निजी दोनों से समान नियम की पालना करवाने के आदेश जारी किया जाए। सरकारी विधालयों में बच्चों के लिए वर्कबुक फ्री दी जा रही है। निजी स्कूलों के बच्चों ने कोर्स 5 माह पहले ही खरीद लिया था लेकिन अब अभिभावक पुन:नया कोर्स खरीदने में समर्थ नहीं है। ऐसे में निजी स्कूलों में अध्ययनरत बच्चों को वर्कबुक फ्री उपलब्ध करवाने का आदेश जारी करवाई जाए।

निजी स्कूलों में अध्यापन करा रहे शिक्षकों एवं अन्य कर्मचारियों को आर्थिक मदद के लिए पैकेज जारी करें और कोरोना महामारी से निजी स्कूलों की खराब आर्थिक स्थिति से उबरने के लिए सरकारी मदद मिलनी चाहिए। निजी स्कूलों में अध्ययनरत बच्चों एवं अध्यापकों के भविष्य को देखते हुए कोरोना महामारी की विशेष नियमावली बनाकर स्कूलों को खोलने की अनुमति देनी चाहिए क्योंकि उत्तरप्रदेश में राजस्थान से ज्यादा केस होने के वावजूद वहां सफलतापूर्वक 9 और 12वीं की कक्षाएं विगत 16 सितंबर से संचालित की जा रही है। राजस्थान में भी इन कक्षाओं को शिक्षण कार्य के लिए खोलने की अनुमति जारी की जानी चाहिए। राजस्थान में अब तक 15 निजी स्कूल संचालक आर्थिक तंगी में आकर आत्महत्या चुके है, ऐसे में आगे ऐसी पुनरावृति नहीं हो, इसके लिए बकाया आरटीई की राशि जारी करने सहित निजी विद्यालय संचालकों की सभी मांगों को पूरा करने की मांग की। ज्ञापन देने वालों में नीटू सिंह धावई, अवधेश सहित कई सदस्य मौजूद थे।

