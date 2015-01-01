पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

बाजार हुए रोशन:दीपावली पर बाजार हुए रोशन, खरीदारी के लिए लगी भीड़, मोबाइल व कम्प्यूटर में ब्रांडेड आइटम लोगों की पहली पंसद

गंगापुर सिटी4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

शहरवासी दीपावली पर्व को धूमधाम से मनाने के लिए तैयार है। इसके लिए बाजार रोशन हो चुका है और घर-घर खरीदारी की तैयारी चल रही हैं। बाजार में लोगों को रिझाने के लिए व्यापारी तरह-तरह के जतन कर रहे हैं।इस दौर में ऑनलाइन शॉपिंग का क्रेज है लेकिन आंदोलन के चलते विगत डेढ़ सप्ताह से इंटरनेट सेवाएं नहीं होने से ऑनलाइन शॉपिंग का मामला ठंडा हो गया है। वहीं इंटरनेट सेवाएं ठप होने से इसका लाभ सीधा तौर पर स्थानीय दुकानदार-व्यापारियों को मिलता दिख रहा है। वैसे भी कोरोना के कारण दुकानदार और व्यापारियों का व्यवसाय पूरी तरह से मंदा हो गया और मार्केट में सुस्ती रही। अब जब दीपावली का पर्व आया है तो व्यापारी-दुकानदार कोविड के दौर में ठंडे रहे व्यवसाय को पूरी तरह भुनाना चाह रहे है। बदलते परिवेश में कपड़ों से लेकर शूज, इलेक्ट्रॉनिक्स आइटम, मोबाइल, कम्प्यूटर व सोने-चांदी के गहनों तक के ब्रांडेड आइटम की डिमांड बढ़ी है। पिछले कुछ वर्षों में दिवाली पर कम्प्यूटर खरीदने का चलन बढ़ा है। लगभग हर परिवार के लिए कम्प्यूटर अब जरूरत बन चुका है। ऐसे में इस बार ब्रांडेड कम्प्यूटर्स व लैपटॉप की डिमांड ज्यादा बताई जा रही है। वहीं मोबाइल में वर्तमान में कुछ कंपनियां द्वारा दीवाली सीजन पर नए फोन लांच किए गए हैं जिसकी जबरदस्त डिमांड है। युवाओं में सबसे ज्यादा क्रेज स्टाइलिश बाइक को लेकर है। हीरो, होंडा, बजाज आदि कई कंपनियों ने बाजार में स्टाइलिश बाइक की रेंज उतारी है। बेहतर माइलेज के साथ साथ लुक पर युवाओं का ज्यादा ध्यान है। शहर में सभी कंपनियों के शो-रूम सज चुके हैं और तरह तरह की बाइक इनमें देखी जा सकती है।इलेक्ट्राॅनिक उत्पादों की ज्यादा बिक्री होने की संभावनाइलेक्ट्राॅनिक उत्पादों की धनतेरस पर जमकर बिक्री होने की संभावना है। इसके लिए शो रूम संचालकों ने जबरदस्त तैयारियां की है। शहर में एक दर्जन से भी अधिक इलेक्ट्राॅनिक शोरूम पूरी तरह से सजे हुए हैं। यहीं हाल ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों में भी है। व्यापारियों के अनुसार इस बार एलईडी की डिमांड सर्वाधिक है। इसके अलावा डबल डोर फ्रिज व अत्याधुनिक वॉशिंग मशीन की भी डिमांड है।अच्छी बिक्री होने की उम्मीदइस वर्ष सोने व चांदी के दामों में काफी तेजी है इसके बावजूद आमजन में उत्साह है। व्यापारी भी उत्साहित है और सर्राफा व्यापारियों को उम्मीद बंधी है कि इस बार सोने व चांदी में तेजी के बावजूद आभूषणों की बिक्री बढ़ेगी। हालांकि अभी बाजार में सुस्ती है लेकिन धनतेरस पर अच्छी बिक्री होने की संभावना है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंअजरबैजान में शहीदों के परिवारों के लिए खाने से लेकर फंड तक जुटा रहे हैं भारतीय - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें