लापरवाही:ट्रेन में लदी पटरियां ब्रेक के झटके से इंजन में घुसी

गंगापुर सिटी2 दिन पहले
गंगापुर सिटी| पटरी घुसने से रेल के इंजन में हुअा छेद।
  • नारायणपुर टटवाड़ा के पास की घटना, मालगाड़ी में मजदूर व ड्राइवर को नुकसान नहीं पहुंचा

दिल्ली मुंबई रेल मार्ग स्थित नारायणपुर टटवाड़ा और उमरी के मध्य शुक्रवार दोपहर मालगाड़ी में लदी रेल की पटरियां ब्रेक लगाने के कारण झटका लगने पर इंजन से टकरा गई। एक पटरी इंजन में घुस भी गई, हालांकि हादसे में किसी को चाेट नहीं आई लेकिन मालगाड़ी का लोको पायलट और मजदूर बाल बाल बच गए।

शुक्रवार दोपहर करीब 12 बजे रेल पटरियों से लदी मालगाड़ी उमरी से नारायणपुर टटवाड़ा स्टेशन के लिए रवाना हुई। इस मालगाड़ी में ठेकेदार के मजदूर बैठे हुए थे। साथ ही गार्ड के डिब्बे में रेलवे के इंजीनियरिंग विभाग के कर्मचारी बैठे हुए थे। इन रेल पटरियों को नारायणपुर स्टेशन के पास ही सेक्शन में खाली करना था लेकिन बिटवीन सेक्शन अचानक लोको पायलट द्वारा ब्रेक लगाने पर यह सारी रेल इंजन की ओर एक साथ सरक गई। पटरियों की इंजन से टक्कर इतनी तेज थी कि उनमें से एक रेल पटरी सीधा इंजन को फाड़ते हुए अंदर घुस गई। गाड़ी को झटका लगते ही उस पर बैठे हुए मजदूरों में खलबली मच गई और उन्होंने नीचे कूदकर जान बचाई। इसी बीच आनन-फानन में इंजन में फंसी हुई पटरी को काट कर अलग किया और गाड़ी को आगे चलाकर सेक्शन क्लियर किया।

स्वर्ण मंदिर मेल आधा घंटे तक खड़ी रही
हादसे की सूचना वॉकी टॉकी पर ट्रेन के गार्ड ने पास के स्टेशन पर दी। स्टेशन की सूचना पर गंगापुर से गाड़ियाें का संचालन घटनास्थल की ओर रोक दिया गया। इसी बीच स्वर्ण मंदिर मेल अप गंगापुर आकर खड़ी हो गई लेकिन इसे करीब आधा घंटे तक गंगापुर में ही खड़ा रखा गया। सेक्शन क्लियर होने के बाद ही स्वर्ण मंदिर मेल को आगे रवाना किया गया।

