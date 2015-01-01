पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

हादसा:दो बाइकों में भिड़ंत, दो की मौत

गंगापुर सिटी4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
गंगापुर सिटी | दुर्घटना में घायलों को संभालते लोग।
  • गंगापुर-सवाई रोड पर आरामपुरा गांव के पास हादसा, दाे गंभीर घायल

सवाई माधोपुर रोड पर आरामपुरा गांव के पास शनिवार सुबह दो बाइक की आमने-सामने की टक्कर हो जाने से दो जनों की मौत हो गई जबकि दो अन्य घायल हो गए। हिंडौन सिटी निवासी जावेद पुत्र वीरू और शहजाद हिंडौन से बाइक पर सवार होकर सवाई माधोपुर जा रहे थे। इस दौरान सवाई माधोपुर की तरफ से आ रही बाइक से उनकी आमने सामने टक्कर हो गई। टक्कर के बाद चारों बाइक सवार अचेत हो गए।

घटना के बाद बड़ी संख्या में आसपास के लोग जमा हो गए और घायलों को संभाला। इसके बाद लोगों ने ही अपने स्तर पर निजी साधन की व्यवस्था कर चारों को गंगापुर के सामान्य चिकित्सालय पहुंचाया। जहां बिच्छीदोना निवासी हरिराम (25) पुत्र प्रभुलाल और हिंडाैन कसाई पाड़ा निवासी जावेद (28) पुत्र वीरू को चिकित्सकों ने मृत घोषित कर दिया।

घटना में शहजाद और धर्मसिंह गंभीर घायल हो गए। सूचना मिलने पर पुलिस सामान्य चिकित्सालय पहुंची और उन्होंने मृतकों के परिजनों को सूचना दी। सूचना मिलने के बाद मृतक के परिजन और गंगापुर में उनके परिचित अस्पताल पहुंचे।

पुलिस ने दोनों का पोस्टमार्टम कराकर शव परिजनों को सौंप दिया। पुलिस ने बताया कि घायलों के पर्चा बयान लेने के बाद मामले की जांच की जाएगी। मृतक हररिराम बैरवा निवासी बिच्छीदोना अपने ससुराल हरीपुरा जा रहा था मृतक के एक लड़की एक लड़का है।

मवेशी खरीदने बहतेड़ जा रहा था जावेद
कसाई मोहल्ला हिंडौन निवासी जावेद मांस का व्यापार करता था और अकसर व्यापार के सिलसिले में अपने साथी शहजाद के साथ बाइक से गांवों में जाता था तथा मवेशी खरीदने के बाद खुद बाइक से ही लौट आता जबकि मवेशियों को पिकअप में लदवाकर लाता था। शनिवार सुबह करीब 11 बजे जावेद अपने साथी के साथ बाइक से बहतेड़ जा रहा था।

बहतेड़ में उसके रिश्तेदार रहते हैं, उन्हीं रिश्तेदारों के जरिए वह मवेशियों को खरीदना चाहता था। परिजनों ने बताया कि वह शनिवार सुबह हंसी खुशी बहतेड़ के लिए रवाना हुआ था लेकिन शायद उसे पता भी नहीं था कि वह कभी लौटकर नहीं आ पाएगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंसत्तू को देश-विदेश में पहचान दिलाने के लिए नौकरी छोड़ स्टार्टअप शुरू किया, सालाना टर्नओवर 10 लाख रु. है - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें