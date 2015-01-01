पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

बढ़ रहे सड़क हादसे:कम उम्र में ही दौड़ा रहे वाहन, बढ़ रहे सड़क हादसे

गंगापुर सिटी4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

जमीन पर पैर टिकते नहीं और बाते हवा से कर रहे हंै। इस तरह का नजारा इन दिनों शहर की सड़कों पर देखने को मिल रहा है। नौसिखिए हाथों ने स्टेयरिंग थाम रखा है, जिससे हर कदम पर हादसे का अंदेशा बना हुआ है। ये नाबालिग सड़क व चौराहों को तेज रफ्तार से पार करते हैं। इससे न केवल वे खुद हादसे का शिकार हो सकते है वरन दूसरों को भी चपेट में ले सकते हैं लेकिन परिवहन विभाग या यातायात पुलिस इनके खिलाफ कार्रवाई करने में रुचि नहीं ले रहा।शहर में वाहन चलाते नाबालिग आसानी से हर जगह देखे जा सकते हंै। अवयस्क वाहन चालकों से सड़क पर चलने वालों की जान को खतरा बना हुआ है। लगभग हर चौराह से अवयस्क वाहन चालक वाहन चलाते दिख जाएंगे लेकिन इनको कोई टोकने वाला या समझाने वाला नहीं है। ऐसे में जरा सी चूक कभी भारी भी पड़ सकती है।किशोरवय में उन्हें वाहन नहीं देना चाहिए। उनमें इतनी समझबूझ नहीं होती कि अचानक ही सामने आने वाले खतरे को भांप सके। ऐसे में वे कभी भी हादसे का शिकार हो सकते हंै। अभिभावकों को भी इसका ध्यान रखना चाहिए कि वे परिपक्व आयु के बाद ही वाहन चलाने की मंजूरी दें। इसके विपरीत कई अभिभावक खुद ही इस प्रवृति को बढ़ावा दे रहे हंै। पूछे जाने पर भी गर्व के साथ बताते हैं कि अभी तो यह होशियार है, आराम से वाहन चला लेगा। वाहन चलाते हुए स्टेयरिंग थाम कर उसका हौसला बढ़ाते हैं। अभिभावक अपने बच्चों में हुनर बढ़ाने की चाह में ऐसे करते हैं लेकिन नियम-कायदों को ताक पर रखना खतरनाक साबित होता है।नियमों की अनदेखीस्कूली बच्चों में यह प्रवृति ज्यादा बढ़ रही है। एक दुपहिया वाहन पर दो से ज्यादा सवारी बैठी रहती है। व्यस्ततम मार्गों से निकलते हुए फर्राटे से गुजरना जोखिम भरा साबित होता है। नियमानुसार किशोरवय चालकों को 50 सीसी तक के बिना गियर वाहन चलाने का लाइसेंस जारी होता है लेकिन इनमें से भी अधिकतर मोपेड की जगह बिना गियर का स्कूटर या बाइक दौड़ते नजर आते हैं।यातायात के नियम-16 से 18 वर्ष के किशोर मोपेड चलाने को ही अधिकृत हंै।-18 वर्ष की आयु वाले ही 50 सीसी तक के वाहन चलाने के लिए अधिकृत हैं।-जिला परिवहन विभाग के अधिकारियों ने बताया कि नाबालिगों का वाहन चलाना गैरकानूनी तो है ही, सामाजिक रूप से भी खतरनाक है इनसे हादसों का अंदेशा बना रहता है। हम तो कार्रवाई करते ही हैं, अभिभावकों को भी जागरूक रहना चाहिए।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंट्रेनिंग के दौरान सिर में चोट लगी, 6 महीने कोमा में रहे, होश आया तो पता चला कि वो बोर्ड आउट हो गए हैं - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें