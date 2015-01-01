पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लापरवाही:बरनाला में जगह-जगह गंदगी के ढेर, नालियों का पानी सड़कों पर फैलने से ग्रामीण परेशान

बाटोदा4 घंटे पहले
एक ओर जहां सरकार स्वच्छ भारत मिशन के तहत लाखों रुपए खर्च कर स्वच्छता की अलख जगा कर लोगों को जागरूक कर स्वच्छ भारत के सपने को साकार करना चाहती है। वहीं उप तहसील मुख्यालय पर बरनाला पंचायत प्रशासन इस पर पलीता लगाने का काम कर रहा है।

पंचायत की अनदेखी के चलते कस्बे में जगह-जगह गंदगी के ढेर लगे हुए हैं। नालियां ओवरफ्लो होने से मुख्य मार्गों पर कीचड और गंदगी होने से लोगों को आवाजाही में परेशानी हो रही है। इस समस्या की पंचायत प्रशासन को सम्पूर्ण जानकारी होने के बावजूद भी ध्यान नहीं दिया जा रहा है, जिससे ग्रामीण परेशान हो रहे है। सिंचाई विभाग के चेयरमैन नानजी मीना सहित स्थानीय ग्रामीणों ने बताया कि लंबै समय से सफाई नहीं हो रही है।

ऐसें में राहगीर सहित स्थानीय कस्बे के ग्रामीण बेहद परेशान हो रहे है। पीएचसी चिकित्सा प्रभारी डॉ.रविशंकर महावर ने बताया कि दूषित वातावरण से बीमारियां होने की संभावना बनी रहती है। ग्राम विकास अधिकारी किरोड़ी लाल ने बताया कि पंचायत साफ सफाई के लिये दो कार्मिक लगा रखे है। तथा टिगरिया व सुन्दरी गांव जाने वाली सडक पीडब्ल्यूडी का है। पीडब्ल्यूडी ने सडक किनारे नाली नही बनाने के कारण भीषण गंदगी फैल रही है।दो,चार दिन में गिट्टी और मोरम डालकर सही करवा दिया जाएगा।

