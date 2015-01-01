पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कैंडल मार्च:वेस्ट सेंट्रेल रेलवे मजदूर संघ ने निकाला कैंडल मार्च

गंगापुर सिटी3 घंटे पहले
वेस्ट सेंट्रल रेलवे मजदूर संघ द्वारा नाइट ड्यूटी अलाउंस की कटौती एवं डीए फ्रीज के विरोध में कैंडल मार्च का आयोजन कर विरोध प्रदर्शन किया। वेस्ट सेंट्रल रेलवे मजदूर संघ के मंडल सचिव अब्दुल खालिक ने बताया कि सरकार द्वारा रेल कर्मचारियों के भत्तों को बंद कर उनके अधिकारों का हनन किया जा रहा है। संपूर्ण कोरोना काल में रेल कर्मचारियों ने अपनी जान की परवाह किए बिना रेल संचालन में अपनी महत्वपूर्ण भूमिका अदा की थी एवं कोरोना काल में भी जब सभी विभाग बंद थे उसके उपरांत भी रेल कर्मचारियों ने मालगाडिय़ों का संचालन कर पूरे देश में उत्पाद उपलब्ध करवाने में अपनी भूमिका अदा की लेकिन सरकार द्वारा बार-बार कर्मचारियों के भत्तों को बंद करके कर्मचारियों का शोषण किया जा रहा है। सरकार द्वारा पूर्व में कर्मचारियों के डीए को बंद किया गया। इसके बाद नाइट ड्यूटी अलाउंस की भी कटौती की जा रही है जिसके कारण रेल कर्मचारियों में असंतोष एवं रोष का वातावरण व्याप्त है एवं सरकार के इन फैसलों के विरोध में आज संपूर्ण मंडल में संघ की सभी शाखाओं द्वारा कैंडल मार्च का आयोजन किया गया। इस अवसर पर मंडल उपाध्यक्ष एसके गुप्ता, कोटा यातायात शाखा के अध्यक्ष शशिभूषण शर्मा, कोटा डीआरएम शाखा अध्यक्ष दिनेश मीणा, कोटा टीआरडी शाखा अध्यक्ष अब्दुल हनीफ, शाखा सचिव ब्रह्मदेव शर्मा, कैरिज एवं वेगन शाखा के अध्यक्ष भूपेन्द्र धाकड़, कोटा इन्जी. शाखा से रशीद खान, फिरोज खान एवं सैकड़ों की संख्या में संघ पदाधिकारी एवं रेल कर्मचारियों ने भाग लिया।कैंडल मार्च का आयोजन संघ की विक्रमगढ़ आलोट शाखा, शामगढ़ शाखा, रामगंज मण्डी शाखा, बूंदी शाखा, बारां शाखा, सवाईमाधोपुर शाखा, गंगापुर सिटी शाखा, बयाना शाखा, भरतपुर शाखा एवं तुगलकाबाद शाखा में भी सफलतापूर्वक किया गया।

