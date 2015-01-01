पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गायों की पूजा:गायों की पूजा कर गुड़ लाप्सी खिलाई, गोशाला के चुनाव में ओमप्रकाश अध्यक्ष, विजय गोयल महामंत्री निर्वाचित

गंगापुर सिटी20 मिनट पहले
श्री गोपाल गोशाला दशहरा मैदान में सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग को ध्यान रखते हुए गोपाष्टमी पर्व मनाया गया। कृपाशंकर उपाध्याय ने बताया कि सुबह गायत्री परिवार के सुरेश शर्मा द्वारा हवन कराया गया साथ ही गायों की पूजा की गई और उनको गुड़-लाप्सी खिलाई गई। दोपहर 3 बजे कार्यकारिणी के द्विवार्षिक चुनाव कराए गए जिसमें सर्वसम्मति से अध्यक्ष पद पर ओमप्रकाश गुप्ता, उपाध्यक्ष उत्तम सिंधी, महामंत्री विजय गोयल, मंत्री राजेश खंडेलवाल, कोषाध्यक्ष पद पर इंद्रदेव खंडेलवाल एवं पंचगव्य प्रभारी कृपाशंकर उपाध्याय को चुना गया। गो-भक्त अधिवेशन में संत स्वामी तेज बिहारी भजन आश्रम, निवर्तमान अध्यक्ष हेमंत शर्मा, महामंत्री वेदप्रकाश शर्मा, बलीराम भोड़, मदनमोहन आर्य, नरदेव गुप्ता, घनश्याम रावत, आनंद शर्मा, रामगोपाल गुप्ता सेल टैक्स, प्रमोद मोदी, द्वारका खटाना, विमल गुप्ता, भूपेंद्र भूषण कटारा, दीपक शर्मा, अरविंद गुप्ता, चंद्रभान गुप्ता, गजानंद गुप्ता, अशोक चक्की आदि उपस्थित थे।गो-सेवकों को गर्म वस्त्र देकर एवं दक्षिणा दीश्री श्याम परिवार सेवा समिति द्वारा रविवार को गोपाष्टमी का पावन पर्व श्री श्याम गोशाला डूंगरी वाले बालाजी पर गायों को हरा चारा गुड़ खिलाकर एवं गो-पूजन करके मनाया गया। सभी भक्तों ने पंगत में बैठकर कड़ी, बाजरा एवं पूआ प्रसादी का आनंद लिया। माताओं ने गोशाला पर पहुंचकर गायों का पूजन कर व्रत खोला। अंत में सभी गो-सेवकों को सर्दी से बचाव के लिए गर्म वस्त्र देकर एवं दक्षिणा देकर सम्मानित किया। कार्यक्रम के दौरान समिति के अध्यक्ष जगदीश हेमनानी, चंद्रभान स्वास्तिक, राजेंद्र मोदी, ओमप्रकाश साबुन, रामप्रकाश मीणा, नवीन जैन, हरिमोहन बैराडा, देवेश पीतलिया, रवि पुजारी, अमर विजयवर्गीय, अभिषेक गुप्ता, टिंकल रोसी सहित कई गणमान्य नागरिक एवं श्याम प्रेमी एवं गो-भक्त मौजूद थे। गोशालाओं के सभी गो-सेवकों को श्री श्याम परिवार सेवा समिति के तत्वावधान में चंद्रभान स्वास्तिक, ओमप्रकाश साबुन, रामप्रकाश मीणा एवं नंदकिशोर धौलेटा द्वारा सर्दी से बचाव के लिए गर्म वस्त्र दिए। इसमें श्री गोपाल गोशाला दशहरा मैदान, श्री गोपाल गोशाला नहर रोड, श्री गोपाल गोशाला भजन आश्रम, 108 फुटीय श्री हनुमान गोशाला दौलतपुर एवं नंगे बाबा गोशाला के गो-सेवकों को गर्म वस्त्र देकर के गोपाष्टमी का पर्व मनाया गया।पिपलाई| गाे भक्त गोसेवा समिति गो सेवकों के तत्वाधान में रविवार को गाेमाता को सजाकर मेहंदी लगा कर डोरा बांध कर गोपाष्टमी पर्व माली मोहल्ला पिपलाई में (रोजकी रोड)पर मनाया गया। गोभक्तों उदम अदाणा ने बताया कि इस अवसर पर दोपहर 2:00 बजे गो पूजन धेनु आरती के साथ-साथ गाे माता को हरा चारा खिलायर। उदम अदाणा पिपलाई,मोहित शर्मा एबीवीपी नगर मंत्री, गिर्राज प्रसाद सैनीमनीष उपाध्याय एबीवीपी, विशाल बोहरा, मनीष बाेहरा, सुभाष, राजकुमार सिसोदिया, सुमक जांगिड़, जीतू योगी आदि कार्यकर्ता उपस्थित थे।वजीरपुर| कस्बे के निम्बार्क आश्रम की गाे शाला में गाे माता की पूजा अर्चना कर भक्तों गाे माताओं को चारा डाला। आश्रम के पुजारी बालमुकुंद भट्ट ने बताया कि रविवार को विधि विधान से गाे माता की पूजा अर्चना की गई। वही गाेशाला में सभी गाेमाताओं को हरा चारा और गुड़ खिलाकर अपने को धन्य माना। गाे पालकों को भी भक्तों ने भोजन कराया।

