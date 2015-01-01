पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

स्वास्थ्य केंद्र:गीजगढ़ में महिला चिकित्सक का अभाव फिर भी ब्लाॅक में सबसे ज्यादा प्रसव

गीजगढ़3 घंटे पहले
दौसा| निर्वाचन विभाग के मतदाता सूची पुनरीक्षण कार्यक्रम के तहत नए नाम जुड़वाने के कार्यक्रम के प्रचार प्रसार के लिए रैली आयोजित की गई। युवाओं की मोटरसाइकिल रैली को रवानगी देते हुए यातायात पुलिस अधिकारी।

ब्लॉक सिकराय का सबसे बड़ा कस्बा है गीजगढ़ व कस्बे के लगते दर्जनों गांव होने के बावजूद भी राजकीय सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र पर कई सालों से महिला चिकित्सक का अभाव बना हुआ है। फिर भी हर माह 80 महिलाएं प्रसव कराने के लिए आ रही है। खास बात यह है कि राजस्थान की कांग्रेस सरकार में एक महिला मंत्री इसी विधानसभा क्षेत्र से है।

फिर भी यहां महिला चिकित्सक का अभाव बना हुआ है। महिला चिकित्सक नहीं होने के बावजूद भी राजकीय सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र गीजगढ़ पर हर माह डिलीवरी कराने के लिए औसतन 80 महिला पहुंच रही है। साथ ही अबलाएं मासिकधर्म से लेकर डिलेवरी पीरियड हो या फिर अन्य परामर्श को खुलकर बताने में भी शर्म महसूस करती हैं। तो दूसरी ओर लाचारी में प्रसव भी कराना पड रहा हैं। ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों में लाज शर्म के चलते महिलाएं न तो पुरूष चिकित्सक या मेलनर्स से प्रसव के लिए तैयार हो पाती है। ओर न ही परिजन जिसके चलते कई महिलाओं को जयपुर या दौसा ले जाकर डिलेवरी करवानी पड रहीं हैं। कस्बे के सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र पर चार चिकित्सक हैं। लेकिन यहां महिला चिकित्सक की कमी खल रहीं हैं। कस्बे की करीब 20 हजार की जनसंख्या हैं। व कस्बे के लगते दर्जनों गांव के पीड़ित व्यक्ति यहां उपचार के लिए आते हैं। लेकिन महिलाएं अपना दर्द को खुल कर बताने में शर्म महसूस करती हैं।

