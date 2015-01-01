पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दुर्दशा:गुडलिया में महात्मा गांधी पुस्तकालय बंद हुआ तो लोगों ने बना दिया भवन को कचरा घर

गोविंदगढ़4 घंटे पहले
गोविंदगढ़| ग्राम गुडलिया का वह भवन जिसमे पहले महात्मा गांधी पुस्तकालय चलता था, आजकल लोगों ने इसे कचरा घर बना दिया है ।
  • महात्मा गांधी पुस्तकालय के रूप में सेवाएं दे चुके सरकारी भवन का हाल बेहाल

ग्राम पंचायत गुड़लिया में कभी महात्मा गांधी पुस्तकालय के रूप में सेवाएं दे चुके सरकारी भवन को लोगों ने कचराघर बना दिया है। पूर्व में यहां पर महात्मा गांधी पुस्तकालय एवं सतत शिक्षा केंद्र संचालित होता था। बाद में योजना बंद हो जाने के कारण उसमे काम करने वाले प्रेरक तो बेरोजगार हुए ही , साथ में भवन भी बदहाल स्थिति में पहुंच गया।

इसके साथ ही अन्य कमरों में आंगनबाड़ी केंद्र भी संचालित होते थे, लेकिन अब केंद्र स्कूल में चलने लगे है। ऐसे में भवन का उपयोग बंद हो गया और लोगों ने इसमें कचरा डालना शुरू कर दिया। ग्रामीणों ने बताया कि भवन में गंदगी तो पड़ी ही रहती है साथ ही कई बार असामाजिक तत्व भी इसका दुरूपयोग कर सकते है।

ग्राम पंचायत गुड़लिया के सरपंच गिरधारी लाल मीणा ने बताया भवन काफी पुराना हो गया है। ऐसे में उपयोग करना खतरनाक है। इसकी जगह के सदुपयोग के लिए प्रस्ताव ले लिया है। जगह का उपयोग नई दुकानें बनाने के साथ ही सार्वजनिक शौचालय बनाने के लिए किया जाएगा। अगर यहां दुकानें बनती है ,तो गांव के बेरोजगारों को रोजगार भी मिलेगा।

