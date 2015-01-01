पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गोतस्करी:चार किमी पीछा कर गोवंश से भरे कंटेनर को पकड़ा, गोतस्कर फरार

हिंडौन सिटी (ग्रामीण)/गुढ़ा/नादौती41 मिनट पहले
  • एक मृत व 28 जीवित गोवंश को मुक्त कराया, हिंडौन की गोपाल गोशाला में भेजा

बेजुवान गोवंश की तस्करी रुकने का नाम नहीं ले रही हैं। कट्टी घर में ले जाए जा रहे गोवंश से भरे एक कंटेनर को पकड़ने में पुलिस ने सफलता हासिल की है। शुक्रवार की रात सिकंदरा क्षेत्र से गुढ़ाचन्द्रजी की ओर से गोवंश से भरे कंटेनर आने की सूचना पर नादौती पुलिस ने पूरे क्षेत्र में नाकाबंदी करा दी और चार किलोमीटर तक गोतस्करों का पीछा किया।

पुलिस की नाकाबंदी के डर से गोतस्कर गोवंश से भरे कंटेनर को बाड़ा-राजपुर के जंगलों में छोड़कर फरार हो गए। पुलिस ने गोवंश से भरे कंटेनर को खोलकर देखा तो दंग रह गए। कंटेनर में एक गोवंश मृत पड़ा था, जबकि 28 गोवंश को ठूंस-ठूंस कर भरा हुआ था। जिनमें कई घायल अवस्था में थे।

शनिवार को सुबह पुलिस गोवंश के कंटनेर को हिंडौन लेकर आई, जहां फुलवाडा स्थित गोपाल गोशाला में गौवंश को रखवाया। वहीं पर पशु चिकित्सक बुलाकर मृत गोवंश का पोस्टमार्टम कराया गया। पुलिस ने कंटेनर को जब्त कर फरार हुए गोतस्करों की तलाश शुरु कर दी है।

18 सांड व 10 गायें भेजी गोशाला
नादौती पुलिस गौवंश से भरे कंटेनर को हिंडौन गौशाला लेकर आई। जहां फुलवाडा गौशाला प्रबंधन से जुड़े कौशल बेनीवाल को गौवंश को सुपुर्द किया गया। एएसआई हरगोपाल ने बताया कि एक गौवंश मृत निकला। जबकि 18 सांड व 10 गायों को गौशाला में छोड़ दिया। ठसाठस भरने से कई गौवंश घायल भी हो गए थे। हिंडौन पशु चिकित्सालय के चिकित्सक विजय सिंह मीणा की निगरानी में उपचार कराया गया।

पुलिस से बचने के लिए कंटेनर को ले गए जंगलों में

नादौती थाना प्रभारी वीरसिंह व एएसआई हरगोपाल ने बताया कि शुक्रवार को पुलिस को सूचना लगी कि सिकंदरा की ओर से गोवंश से लदा बड़ा कंटेनर ट्रक गुढ़ाचन्द्रजी की ओर आ रहा है। पुलिस ने रात्रि को गुढ़ाचन्द्रजी-सिकंदरा सड़क मार्ग पर नाकेबंदी की। पुलिस की नाकेबंदी पर गो तस्कर गोवंश से भरे कंटेनर को बाड़ा-राजपुर के जंगलों की ओर भगा ले गए।

गोवंश से भरा कंटेनर ट्रक के जंगलों की ओर भागने पर एएसआई हरगोपाल, कांस्टेबल राजेश गुर्जर, कांस्टेबल ठाकुर लाल, हैड कांस्टेबल गोविंद और चालक भगवान पाल ने साहस का परिचय देते हुए रात्रि में करीब चार किलोमीटर गो तस्करों का पीछा कर के गोवंश से लदे कंटेनर को चारों ओर से घेर लिया। पुलिस द्वारा घिरने पर गो तस्कर कंटेनर ट्रक को जंगल में छोड़ कर अंधेरे का फायदा उठा कर भाग गए। सूचना पर बजरंग दल के कई लोग मौके पर पहुंच गए। पुलिस गौवंश से भरे कंटेनर को हिण्डौन सिटी के गौशाला ले गई।

